Sweethearts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Made This Year’s NFL Holiday Cartoon

Nothing says "happy holidays" like an ode to easily the most talked about romance of 2023.



On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the National Football League (NFL) released their annual holiday card of sorts and in partnership with the kids' television network Nickelodeon. The card features illustrations of the top NFL players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, who are enjoying some holiday tomfoolery as they open presents, tackle each other, and run around a Christmas tree while sporting their respective uniforms.



The two teams are featured on this year's cartoon because the real players will face-off on the field on Christmas Day.

"Can you spot all the Easter eggs?" the caption reads. "Unwrap all the surprises with #NFLonNickmas."

Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce is featured on the card, and it took fans a whopping .5 seconds to spot an ode to his famous beau, Taylor Swift.



The cartoon version of Kelce sits in the righthand corner of the card, criss-cross applesauce and lovingly making friendship bracelets—yes, *those* friendship bracelets. His cheeks are flushed as his cartoon character is giving full-on "puppy dog eyes."

Fans quickly jumped on the not-so-subtle wink to Kelce and Swift.



“I can’t with Trav," one fan commented. “Travis making his friendship bracelets," another wrote. One Instagram user said that Kelce's “friendship bracelets is everything.”



The comments on the post have since been shut off because, yes, the internet can be a garbage heap of bad manners.



Kelce and Swift started dating earlier this year after the NFL star gave the "Era's Tour" artist a shoutout during a July episode of Kelce’s podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which he hosts alongside his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

In the episode, Kelce revealed that he had tried to give Swift his phone number by using a friendship bracelet while attending one of her concerts.



"(He) very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told TIME Magazine in an interview earlier this year, in which Swift was named Person of the Year.



The couple “started hanging out” right after that, Swift told the outlet, and by the time she attended her first Kansas City Chief game said they "were a couple."



“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she said, adding that the pair “would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

In the most recent episode of his podcast, Kelce gushed about seeing his girlfriend attend his NFL games.



"I'll say this: They showed Taylor at the game," he told his brother, Jason. "You don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is.



"I was trying to keep it cool," he added. "I was like: 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards. It was fun, man."