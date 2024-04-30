Travis Kelce Just Became the NFL's Highest Paid Tight End

Travis Kelce has reached... new heights.
Taylor's boyfriend just extended his deal with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, for two years, and in the process, has become the highest paid tight end in the entire National Football League.
"No more Champagne Problems: The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say," reported sports commentator Ian Rapoport on Twitter.
"The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon, now with
@milkhoneysport."
Reposting Rapoport's tweet, Kelce's teammate and close friend, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wrote, "I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!
@tkelce"
I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce https://t.co/9sqkZY8mU8April 29, 2024
While the cliché that Taylor Swift "put Travis Kelce" on the map is obviously more of a funny joke people tell their boyfriends to rile them up than a cold hard fact—he had won two Super Bowls prior to meeting her, after all—it feels undeniable that the athlete's stock has risen massively since he began dating the superstar singer. Exhibit A: His sports podcast with brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, has gained a ton of Swiftie listeners since the relationship began, and even won a People's Choice Award as a result.
On a similar note, although Kelce already had a few business ventures before meeting Swift, it wasn't until their relationship took off that he filed five trademarks simultaneously, back in November. (Swift herself has some 50 trademarks to her name.) With that in mind, I'm just kinda-sorta feeling like the popstar didn't have ~nothing~ to do with her boyfriend's lucrative new contract. Just saying!
