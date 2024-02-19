Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Cement Power Couple Status as They Both Win People's Choice Awards on the Same Night

Simu Liu promised weeks ago that there would be no "Taylor Swift slander" at the People's Choice Awards, and the host more delivered on his promise.
In fact, Swift came out on top at Sunday's awards show, taking home four accolades: for female artist of the year, pop artist of the year, concert tour of the year, and social celebrity of the year.
But that's not all: Proving that everything she touches turns to gold, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce also won the award for athlete of the year, meaning both members of your fave power couple won big at the PCAs.
Though many non-sports fans like myself would argue that Swift put Kelce on the map, it does have to be said that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end just won the Super Bowl earlier this month. This was also his fourth Super Bowl appearance, three of which the Chiefs won.
So, although Kelce obviously deserved the PCA of his own accord, it still has to be said that his relationship with Swift has had a huge bearing on his overall popularity.
As for Swift, she's currently bang in the middle of her record-breaking Eras Tour, and these four new awards cap off her already completely staggering collection of trophies and accolades.
In recent months alone, the Midnights singer has won two Grammys, and been named TIME Person of the Year AND Spotify's Global Top Artist.
As she prepares to release TS11, The Tortured Poets Department, I hope you're ready for her to win a whole lot more of these contests.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
