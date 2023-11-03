Travis Kelce Had a Sense of Humor About a "Taylor Swift Putting Him on the Map" Halloween Costume

Travis Kelce is nothing if not a good sport—and he just proved this tenfold by reacting to a Halloween costume that made lighthearted fun of him.

Let me start at the beginning. Over the past few weeks, a TikTok trend has emerged whereby women on Twitter tried to rile up their (male) partners by telling them that "Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map."

This, inevitably, got their football fan husbands and boyfriends absolutely seething and coming up with argument after argument about why Travis was already super famous and successful, and that Swift did no such thing.

Then, on the latest episode of their podcast New Heights, Jason and Travis Kelce blind-reacted to a TikTok by singer Jax, in which she showed off hers and her boyfriend's "Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce" Halloween costume contest.

In the video, the boyfriend shows up as Taylor Swift dressed to the nines in a sparkly Eras Tour outfit and a blonde wig with bangs, and is utterly confused when he sees Jax's costume: just an ocean blue shirt and a giant map hung around her neck.

"I don't get yours," he tells her, at which point she says, "Oh wait, I forgot. Sorry," then goes to fetch a piece of paper. Handing it to her partner without him seeing what it is, she asks him to stick it to her giant map. The piece of paper turns out to be a cutout of Travis' face.

The partner then looks exasperated and angrily tells Jax, "He is a well known athlete!"

Watching the video, Jason was cracking up, while Travis was smiling and kind of rolling his eyes, then did a face palm gesture.

He then said, "I love how they had the guy... He—she put me on the map. She put me on the map right there in the video! That's so good, man." He concluded, "hats off. That was well done. You get a round of applause for that one. I enjoyed that." Love that he can laugh about this.