Travis Kelce Had a Sense of Humor About a "Taylor Swift Putting Him on the Map" Halloween Costume

Travis Kelce is nothing if not a good sport—and he just proved this tenfold by reacting to a Halloween costume that made lighthearted fun of him.
Let me start at the beginning. Over the past few weeks, a TikTok trend has emerged whereby women on Twitter tried to rile up their (male) partners by telling them that "Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map."
This, inevitably, got their football fan husbands and boyfriends absolutely seething and coming up with argument after argument about why Travis was already super famous and successful, and that Swift did no such thing.
@barstoolsports ♬ original sound - Barstool Sports
@daveandjanie ♬ original sound - Janie Ippolito
@oh.henrys ♬ original sound - Oh.Henrys
Then, on the latest episode of their podcast New Heights, Jason and Travis Kelce blind-reacted to a TikTok by singer Jax, in which she showed off hers and her boyfriend's "Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce" Halloween costume contest.
In the video, the boyfriend shows up as Taylor Swift dressed to the nines in a sparkly Eras Tour outfit and a blonde wig with bangs, and is utterly confused when he sees Jax's costume: just an ocean blue shirt and a giant map hung around her neck.
"I don't get yours," he tells her, at which point she says, "Oh wait, I forgot. Sorry," then goes to fetch a piece of paper. Handing it to her partner without him seeing what it is, she asks him to stick it to her giant map. The piece of paper turns out to be a cutout of Travis' face.
The partner then looks exasperated and angrily tells Jax, "He is a well known athlete!"
@jaxwritessongs ♬ original sound - Jax
Watching the video, Jason was cracking up, while Travis was smiling and kind of rolling his eyes, then did a face palm gesture.
He then said, "I love how they had the guy... He—she put me on the map. She put me on the map right there in the video! That's so good, man." He concluded, "hats off. That was well done. You get a round of applause for that one. I enjoyed that." Love that he can laugh about this.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Sophie Turner Was Spotted Kissing a British Aristocrat in Paris
What in the Bridgerton...?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 CFDA Awards
Andy Sachs—I mean—Anne Hathaway will host this year's event.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Irina Shayk Perfected Fall Fashion in a Cozy Coatigan
Here's why you should add knit outerwear to your rotation, too.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Travis Kelce Just Filed 5 Trademarks, And Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Giving Him Business Advice
The singer has about 50 (!!!) trademarks to her name.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez is Reportedly “Concerned” that Taylor Swift’s Romance with Travis Kelce is “Moving Too Fast”
The frenzy around the couple is, admittedly, a lot for anyone to handle.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce's Latest Game, And the Chiefs Lost
The Broncos are just a strong team, OK???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice That Travis Kelce’s Phone Lock Screen Sure Appears to Feature—You Guessed It—Taylor Swift
That’s how you know it’s real.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Says It's a "Rough Time" for Him and Taylor Swift to Start a Relationship, But They're Totally Making It Work
They're both extra busy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce "Will Square Up to Anything and Anyone" for Taylor Swift, Expert Claims
That's hot, sorry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Admits He’s Got “Alarms” Going Off About Travis’ Relationship with Taylor Swift
“It’s certainly been weird.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Shares That Taylor Swift Picks Up Trash in Their Gameday Suite Just Like Everybody Else
“And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off,” Ed said.
By Rachel Burchfield