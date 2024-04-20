Here's How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department,' According to Sources

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly reacting to the release of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.



Swift's album—which features numerous breakup songs discussing her previous relationships with actor Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy—was released on midnight Friday, April 19, and to the surprise of everyone includes 15 additional bonus songs.



Despite Swift sharing candid parts of her previous relationships throughout the album, Kelce is apparently unfazed by his girlfriend revisiting her romantic past.



"He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other's opinions, and are open and communicative."

As Marie Claire previously reported, another source told The Daily Mail that Kelce "understands" that Swift's music, including the lyrics, "is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes."



“If it is about Joe (Alwyn), or anyone, even if it is about him in the future," the source continued, "this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn’t pay any attention to be jealous.

“They have talked about the album and what the songs are all about,” the source added. “Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever.”

Kelce's unabashed support of Swift comes as little surprise to those who have been closely following the pair's budding relationship. Back in February, the 3-time Super Bowl champ told reporters he had been lucky enough to listen to the album before it was released to the public.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Kelce said of the album in a press conference.

“I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

In fact, the pair have been emphatically supportive of each other and their respective careers. During a February interview with ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show , Kelce discussed the frenzy around his newfound relationship and shared that, while they are the recipients of an inordinate amount of attention, he's grateful to have her support, too.

"It's a beautiful thing, isn't it?" he said at the time. "And then hopefully everybody realizes that we're two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it's nothing more than that.

"As much as the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it," he continued. "And sure enough, I love it when Taylor comes and supports me, and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but just a wonderful year, man."