How Does Travis Kelce Feel About Taylor Swift Writing New Songs About Ex Joe Alwyn?

It's always hard to hear about a partner's exes, especially when you're listening to it on Spotify with the rest of the world. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since last summer, but this will be the first time she's released new music during their relationship.
Swift's highly anticipated new studio album will be released on April 19, and fans believe her ex-boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, will feature heavily in the lyrics. The Tortured Poets Department will have 17 tracks and is already struggling with supposed leaks online. Many think the tracks “So Long, London” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" will discuss her breakup with Alwyn. Others believe that most of the album will focus on her brief fling with Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975.
How does Kelce feel about this? He is apparently "100 percent" supportive of Swift and her work. She has supposedly explained her lyrics to him, and he "loves everything she is doing."
“If it is about Joe [Alwyn], or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn’t pay any attention to be jealous,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes."
“They have talked about the album and what the songs are all about,” the source continued. “Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever.”
Not only does Kelce support Swift's creative process in writing about her exes, but apparently he's already listened to the album and has favorite tracks on it. A source told the Daily Mail that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end likes "Down Bad" and "Loml" best, but he is apparently a fan of all the songs and "loves everything he has heard." We might have found the biggest Swiftie yet!
“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Kelce said of the album in a press conference. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.” Kelce has also been present at numerous performances of the Eras Tour, traveling to four continents to support Swift.
Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Swift has written two love songs about Kelce, but it's unclear whether these are on the album, which has been two years in the making. "They're very special," the source claimed. "They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him."
Will it be a "Love Story" 2.0?
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
