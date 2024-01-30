Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ‘High School Musical’ Romance Comparison

East High School's very own Gabriella Montez has officially weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelse's budding romance being compared to her High School Musical love with Troy Bolton.



Weeks ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs played their final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers mere hours before the Golden Globes were set to air, Disney, Swiftie and NFL fans alike noticed similarities between Swift and Kelce's scheduling conflicts and a memorable High School Musical plot line.



"The chiefs game and the golden globes being within hours of each other reminds me of when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school musical," a fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



For the unfamiliar, Gabriella Montez was a new student and member of the scholastic decathlon team who fell in love with Troy, the popular caption of the basketball team.

the chiefs game and the golden globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school musicalJanuary 7, 2024 See more

The Tweet was re-shared on Entertainment Tonight's Instagram page, prompting the real-life Gabriella to respond.



"We’re soaring and flying after seeing this ‘High School Musical’ comparison," the caption reads. "Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Travis’ football game a few hours before the Golden Globes — making it tricky for the new couple to make an appearance at each other’s big events. 🏈🏆 So close, yet so far away!"



"Hilarious," Vanessa Hudgens—who first played Gabriella in the original 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie—responded in the comment section, first reported by BuzzFeed.



Life truly does imitate art!

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight A photo posted by entertainmenttonight on

After Kelce helped his team secure the AFC Championship with a 17-10 defeat over the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs will return to the Super Bowl for a second year in a row... posing yet another rom-com, High School Musical-like scheduling issue for the new couple.



Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 pm EST. Meanwhile, Swift has a concert halfway around the world in Tokyo on Feb. 10—the night before the game.



"Taylor having a concert across the world the same day as travis is playing in the superbowl is so high school musical coded you can't even make this up," one X user posted.



"This genuinely feels like the plot of a 2004 style romcom because wdym the biggest pop star in the world fell in love with the star football player at the height of their careers????" another wrote.



"And she has to race across the world from her sold-out concert to see him play at the Super Bowl, only to make it just in time??! The romcom is writing itself," someone else responded.

taylor having a concert across the world the same day as travis is playing in the superbowl is so high school musical coded you can’t even make this upJanuary 29, 2024 See more

this genuinely feels like the plot of a 2004 style romcom because wdym the biggest pop star in the world fell in love with the star football player at the height of their careers????January 28, 2024 See more

And she has to race across the world from her sold-out concert to see him play at the Super Bowl, only to make it just in time??! The romcom is writing itselfJanuary 29, 2024 See more

Look, universe: We've had a rough couple of years, OK? Even Elmo is worried about us and checking in. So do us all a solid and give us the real-life Gabriella and Troy we may not deserve but absolutely do need.