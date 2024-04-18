Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Dropping Not One But Two New Projects on Friday

Taylor Swift performs at Accor Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.
By Iris Goldsztajn
There's a countdown clock on Taylor Swift's website.

At the URL taylorswift.com/forafortnight, a typewriter font counts down to 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 18, the day before her much-anticipated album release for The Tortured Poets Department.

Other typewritten messages on the website say "ttpd," "ttpd13," "13" and "131313." 13 is famously Swift's lucky number.

By the way, fans found the countdown clock by piecing together information from QR codes painted on walls around the world. Yup.

One fan correctly appraised the situation when they wrote on Twitter, "so taylor swift rlly had qr codes displayed all over the world & had each code lead to a yt short cryptically typing out one letter & when you put all those letters together you got 'forafortnight' which as a url leads you to a countdown on her site…. WHAT?! SHES CRAZY."

It's unclear what this countdown is teasing, but it's pretty much accepted at this point that it has something to do with the number two—and not just because "fortnight" means "two weeks."

The timer also ends at 2 p.m., and Swift made a "two" sign during her Grammys acceptance speech, the same night she announced the album for the first time, as reported by Us Weekly.

The clock in a teaser video released earlier this week also reads 2 p.m., as does the clock in the video for "Anti-Hero."

Some fans think Swift is teasing a "double album" release, while others think this is a bit of a stretch. Another theory is that Swift is releasing both the album and a book on Friday. Don't kill me, but we're just going to have to wait and see.

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

