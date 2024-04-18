Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Dropping Not One But Two New Projects on Friday

There's a countdown clock on Taylor Swift's website.

At the URL taylorswift.com/forafortnight, a typewriter font counts down to 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 18, the day before her much-anticipated album release for The Tortured Poets Department.

Other typewritten messages on the website say "ttpd," "ttpd13," "13" and "131313." 13 is famously Swift's lucky number.

By the way, fans found the countdown clock by piecing together information from QR codes painted on walls around the world. Yup.

One fan correctly appraised the situation when they wrote on Twitter, "so taylor swift rlly had qr codes displayed all over the world & had each code lead to a yt short cryptically typing out one letter & when you put all those letters together you got 'forafortnight' which as a url leads you to a countdown on her site…. WHAT?! SHES CRAZY."

so taylor swift rlly had qr codes displayed all over the world & had each code lead to a yt short cryptically typing out one letter & when you put all those letters together you got “forafortnight” which as a url leads you to a countdown on her site…. WHAT?! SHES CRAZY. #tsttpd pic.twitter.com/qo3b0DRriFApril 17, 2024 See more

It's unclear what this countdown is teasing, but it's pretty much accepted at this point that it has something to do with the number two—and not just because "fortnight" means "two weeks."

The timer also ends at 2 p.m., and Swift made a "two" sign during her Grammys acceptance speech, the same night she announced the album for the first time, as reported by Us Weekly.

The clock in a teaser video released earlier this week also reads 2 p.m., as does the clock in the video for "Anti-Hero."

Some fans think Swift is teasing a "double album" release, while others think this is a bit of a stretch. Another theory is that Swift is releasing both the album and a book on Friday. Don't kill me, but we're just going to have to wait and see.