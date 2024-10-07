Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Will Attend Chiefs vs. Saints Game After Missing the Last 2—Plus His Birthday

Travis Kelce is giving the fans what they want.

After his girlfriend Taylor Swift skipped his last two games for the Kansas City Chiefs, Swifties and anyone who enjoys keeping up with celebs' comings and goings has been wondering if her no-shows have any significance. But we can all calm down now, because Swift has apparently RSVPd yes for tonight's game against the New Orleans Saints.

This tidbit comes from Kelce himself, who during his Eighty-Seven and Running Foundation’s Kelce Car Jam 2024 on Oct. 5 (which also happened to be his 35th birthday), was asked by a fan, as reported by People, "Is Taylor here?"

Ever the generous man, Kelce answered candidly, "She will not be here right now. I know she's coming in for the game."

Taylor Swift skipped Travis Kelce's charity event held on his birthday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's not immediately clear why Swift skipped the charity event, one source gave a potential explanation for her missing some Chiefs away games.

"If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns," a source told Page Six last week. "She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."

Meanwhile, being Taylor Swift, she's also super busy rehearsing for the next leg of her Eras Tour, which begins Oct. 18 in Miami.

The singer previously attended the Chiefs games on Sept. 15 and Sept. 5, both of which were home games, in keeping with the source's insight. She skipped the next two games, which as you might have guessed were played away.

The Saints game is the Chiefs' first game back home since Swift last attended.

Taylor Swift wears Chiefs gear to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in his game against the Cincinatti Bengals on Sept. 15. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, Swift is surely not worrying about skipping some of her boyfriend's games, because the man himself said in an interview back in 2016 that he totally doesn't mind if the person he's dating doesn't attend every single week.

"If you're dating a professional athlete, I do not believe—at least for me—that you have to go to all the games," Kelce said at the time. "I mean, there's eight home games, eight away games, plus play-offs. I don't even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game."

So there you go!