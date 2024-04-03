Taking the Guesswork Out of It, Travis Kelce Jokes (Maybe?) That He’s Already Got His First Kid’s Name Picked Out

After laying low in the Bahamas with newly-minted billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift (more on that later), Travis Kelce is back in the recording studio to tape a new episode of his podcast, “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. Among the topics du jour? Interestingly, what Kelce wants to name his first kid, which of course will send tongues around the world wagging, hopeful for a Swift/Kelce collaboration of the human kind.

The brothers Kelce interviewed Arnold Schwarzenegger on today’s episode of “New Heights,” and Kelce is clearly a fan. Referencing Schwarzenegger’s role as Conan the Barbarian in the 1982 film of the same name, Kelce told the action star “I might name my first kid Conan,” he said. “I might.”

Conscious of his younger brother’s high-profile relationship, Jason quickly stepped in, telling Kelce “Don’t do this,” he teased. “Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.”

Conan Kelce? We can get into it. (Image credit: YouTube)

This isn’t the first time Kelce has had babies on the brain , though. During a podcast episode last month, Kelce quipped about basketball player Victor Wembanyana—who is 7 foot 4—saying he was “made in a fucking lab over there in France.” Kelce then added “Lab grown diamonds, that’s a lab grown fucking NBA player. Can’t wait ‘til I fuckin’ make one.”

No word yet on whether babies are on Swift’s brain, too, or if she’s too busy, you know, becoming a billionaire . (Swift did say, however—while accepting the Artist of the Year award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday in a pre-recorded acceptance speech—that there were “so many exciting things ahead of us,” although she likely wasn’t referencing a Conan.)

This week, Forbes officially named Swift to its World’s Billionaires List, citing her $1.1 billion net worth, amassed in large part thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour, which became the first tour in history to earn more than $1 billion. Her concert film about the tour opened at the box office last October with earnings of $92.8 million, and, in addition to the tour and its concert film, Swift’s music catalog and real estate portfolio contributed to her net worth, the publication wrote. She joined Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Oprah Winfrey on the list, clocking in at No. 14, but distinguishing herself as the first person to reach billionaire status “based solely on songwriting and performing,” according to Forbes.

Swift, seen here giving a virtual acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, is officially a billionaire. (How wasn't she already, though?) (Image credit: iHeartRadio Music Awards)

Speaking of Swift’s music catalog, Kelce is a fan—he was a Swiftie long before he was Swift’s beau. Kelce told Entertainment Tonight “I’m a real music lover and [his playlist] goes all over the place, especially when it comes to a game day playlist,” he told the outlet. As for Swift’s music, “That’s my everyday playlist,” Kelce gushed, “not just my game day.”

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swift actually has introduced Kelce to new music, he said: “It’s definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure,” Kelce said. “She’s so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It’s been fun to hear her take on it.”

After releasing her next album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, on April 19, Swift will resume the Eras Tour on May 24 in Portugal; this next leg of the tour—which began in March 2023—will include European stops like England, Poland, and Austria this summer; in October, the tour will return to the U.S. and close out in Canada by the end of the year. And will Kelce be on hand for some of the European shows? Well, but of course. (He has, after all, already traveled to four continents to see her play; Europe will make five, leaving only Africa and Antarctica left.)

Kelce is traveling the world in the name of love. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Oh, you know I gotta go support,” Kelce said, per Page Six , hinting that her shows in England will be “can’t miss” concerts. “I’ll tell you what, I think the London shows,” he said. “I think she’s at Wembley [Stadium] eight times? Which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up.” He added “There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that.”

Speaking to People , Kelce seemed exuberant, telling the outlet “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he said. “I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full. I’m oozing life right now.”

Kelce is winning personally and professionally, with a new Super Bowl ring and obviously madly in love with the most famous woman in the world. Who, if we haven't mentioned it enough times here, is also a billionaire. With a "b." (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added “It doesn’t feel like there’s much chill in my life,” Kelce said. “Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it.” He added “I like it to be up pace. I like to have just exciting things going on. And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing.”

(You knew this, but) Kelce plays tight end for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of his future professionally, Kelce—who is in talks to host a reboot of the game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? and is producing a new documentary on Jean-Michel Basquiat—says his post-football career will be in entertainment: “To dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I’m really interested in,” he told People.

Well, good thing he happens to know a billionaire entertainer…