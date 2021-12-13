Tristan Thompson Told Khloé Kardashian About Paternity Drama When He Realized She Would Find Out, Source Says

Thoughtful.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Image credit: Getty/Hollywood To You/Star Max)
Iris Goldsztajn

By published

Thankfully for Khloé Kardashian, she found out that Tristan Thompson was being sued for child support before the rest of the world... just about.

"Khloé didn’t find out about the baby from social media," a source tells Us Weekly. "Tristan told Khloé when media outlets started digging and officially calling his team for comment. He knew it was inevitable [and] that he would no longer be able to keep it from her."

As a refresher, a woman named Maralee Nichols is alleging that Thompson is the father of her baby, who was born a couple of weeks ago. Although Thompson hasn't confirmed his paternity, he has admitted to sleeping with Nichols, most likely while he and Kardashian were still together.

According to Us Weekly, Thompson allegedly texted Nichols that he would not "be involved" in the baby's life. The text, which we don't know to be real at this time, also supposedly read, "Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed."

The source continued, "Khloé has moved on and her focus has remained coparenting with Tristan. They broke up months ago and she recognizes he isn’t going to change."

A source previously told People that Kardashian "always believed that he would change." The two got back together several times even though Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian repeatedly. That said, it sounds like they are now over for good and that their relationship is limited to parenting their daughter True together.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.