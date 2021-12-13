Tristan Thompson Told Khloé Kardashian About Paternity Drama When He Realized She Would Find Out, Source Says

Thankfully for Khloé Kardashian, she found out that Tristan Thompson was being sued for child support before the rest of the world... just about.

"Khloé didn’t find out about the baby from social media," a source tells Us Weekly. "Tristan told Khloé when media outlets started digging and officially calling his team for comment. He knew it was inevitable [and] that he would no longer be able to keep it from her."

As a refresher, a woman named Maralee Nichols is alleging that Thompson is the father of her baby, who was born a couple of weeks ago. Although Thompson hasn't confirmed his paternity, he has admitted to sleeping with Nichols, most likely while he and Kardashian were still together.

According to Us Weekly, Thompson allegedly texted Nichols that he would not "be involved" in the baby's life. The text, which we don't know to be real at this time, also supposedly read, "Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed."

The source continued, "Khloé has moved on and her focus has remained coparenting with Tristan. They broke up months ago and she recognizes he isn’t going to change."

A source previously told People that Kardashian "always believed that he would change." The two got back together several times even though Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian repeatedly. That said, it sounds like they are now over for good and that their relationship is limited to parenting their daughter True together.