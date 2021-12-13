Tristan Thompson Told Khloé Kardashian About Paternity Drama When He Realized She Would Find Out, Source Says
Thoughtful.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Thankfully for Khloé Kardashian, she found out that Tristan Thompson was being sued for child support before the rest of the world... just about.
"Khloé didn’t find out about the baby from social media," a source tells Us Weekly. "Tristan told Khloé when media outlets started digging and officially calling his team for comment. He knew it was inevitable [and] that he would no longer be able to keep it from her."
As a refresher, a woman named Maralee Nichols is alleging that Thompson is the father of her baby, who was born a couple of weeks ago. Although Thompson hasn't confirmed his paternity, he has admitted to sleeping with Nichols, most likely while he and Kardashian were still together.
According to Us Weekly, Thompson allegedly texted Nichols that he would not "be involved" in the baby's life. The text, which we don't know to be real at this time, also supposedly read, "Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed."
The source continued, "Khloé has moved on and her focus has remained coparenting with Tristan. They broke up months ago and she recognizes he isn’t going to change."
A source previously told People that Kardashian "always believed that he would change." The two got back together several times even though Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian repeatedly. That said, it sounds like they are now over for good and that their relationship is limited to parenting their daughter True together.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
John Legend Got a Tattoo Designed by Daughter Luna After Chrissy Teigen Accused Him of Chickening Out
OMG this is the cutest.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton "Are Looking Forward to Starting Fresh" After Christmas, Source Says
And their kids can't wait to celebrate.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Meghan Markle Can Expect "More Awkward Revelations" in "Unauthorized Biographies," Royal Expert Says
She'll need a PR strategy to counteract them.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Scott Disick "Sets Aside" Any "Hostility" Towards Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for His Kids, Source Says
His kids are everything to him.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Believed Tristan Thompson "Would Change" Amid Paternity Scandal
He admitted to sleeping with the woman suing him for child support.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Pete Davidson "Has Been the Best Antidote" for Kim Kardashian After Her Divorce
He is really good for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
North West and Penelope Disick Made the Cutest TikTok Together
Dawww.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Having the Most Romantic Time in Mexico
They're celebrating Barker's birthday.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Pete Davidson Was Sporting a Large Hickey on His Latest Date With Kim Kardashian
You can't unsee this.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating, Apparently
The news nobody saw coming.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Went Instagram Official
In matching pajamas?
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published