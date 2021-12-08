Khloé Kardashian Believed Tristan Thompson "Would Change" Amid Paternity Scandal
He admitted to sleeping with the woman suing him for child support.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
A woman named Maralee Nichols is suing Tristan Thompson for child support after she gave birth to a baby boy last week. Although Thompson's paternity hasn't been confirmed, the basketball player admitted to having slept with Nichols—who claims they conceived the child together in March.
In March, however, Thompson and Khloé Kardashian—with whom he shares daughter True—were still together. A source tells People that Kardashian's friends told her "over and over again" not to get back together with Thompson after he was accused of cheating on her multiple times, but that she didn't listen "because she always believed that he would change."
The source continued, "She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people. It's just a sad situation to her."
During lockdown, the on-and-off couple were apparently "doing great," but Kardashian "knew things would change" once Thompson went back to basketball. "She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her," the insider explains.
"Khloé's family always tried to support her," the source adds. "They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloé's heart multiple times."
Another source spoke to Us Weekly about the situation. "This is a very sad time for Khloé," they said. "She really loves Tristan and still held a candle for him. She thought he might have changed his ways. Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together."
The TV personality and sportsman's relationship has been tumultuous from the start, as they weathered cheating scandal after cheating scandal. They broke up and got back together multiple times. The latest news from October 2021 was that Kardashian and Thompson had "no label" on their relationship as they coparented True as a family. Whether or not this latest scandal will change that status quo remains to be seen.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
