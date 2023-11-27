'Twilight' Director Says Jacob Elordi Would Make the "Perfect" Edward Cullen in a Reboot

The Twilight movie came out in 2008, which means it's around that time when Hollywood might start to think about a reboot.

Josh Horowitz, host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, is certainly thinking about it. Sitting down with Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recently, Horowitz asked her who she might cast in an eventual reboot of the series.

"Is Jacob Elordi Edward Cullen today?" he said. "Is Jenna Ortega…?"

Immediately, Hardwicke answered, "Oh yeah, that would be perfect. Have you seen Saltburn yet?" (Saltburn is Elordi's latest movie, out in theaters now.)

She continued, "Jacob Elordi, he's amazing. He probably would be Edward today, exactly." If for some reason you haven't seen—or have never heard of—Twilight, the original series starred Robert Pattinson as heartthrob vampire Edward Cullen. Elordi certainly fits the bill for mystery and heartthrobbiness for Gen Z, so I see where Horowitz and Hardwicke are going with this.

Commenting on who could replace Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Hardwicke said, "There's a lot of really cool young actors. I mean, of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she's amazing."

Personally, I see Ortega more as an Alice Cullen than as a Bella, but there's a reason I don't sit in a casting chair.

Elsewhere during the interview, Hardwicke mused on the types of questions filmmakers would have to ask themselves when considering a reboot. "How much do you stick to the original? How much do you change it?" she said. "For me, it would be fun to do Twilight in outer space, I'd be, like, happy! I'd be ecstatic to do that, something totally different."

Well!