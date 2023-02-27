If you think about it, Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega have a lot in common, which is why pairing them up to present a SAG Award together was such an inspired decision.
The two actresses know it, too, so they played on their similarities when taking to the stage.
They both walked on looking remarkably unimpressed. which is basically their M.O.
Plaza broke the silence first, telling Ortega, "I don't know why they paired us up together."
The Wednesday star answered, "Yeah... I know, we have nothing in common."
The White Lotus actress answered, "We should find the people who did this."
Ortega added, "And curse their families and watch..."
Here, Plaza joined in and spoke the following words with her: "as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."
Plaza then conceded, "OK, I see it now."
They then announced the nominees for their category.
People around the internet were so grateful for this moment in cultural history they couldn't handle it.
"Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega doing a bit together? an incredible day for disaffected, witchy Latinas everywhere," tweeted writer Cat Cardenas.
"whoever came up with pairing aubrey plaza and jenna ortega together i wanna kiss your forehead," wrote someone else.
whoever came up with pairing aubrey plaza and jenna ortega together i wanna kiss your forehead pic.twitter.com/xkLcaAeXZPFebruary 27, 2023
So many people then reached the natural next step in their thinking: manifesting a movie or TV show starring the two women.
"i need aubrey and jenna to play sisters in an hbo limited series," wrote one person.
"Jenna ortega and aubrey plaza in a movie when??" asked someone else.
"someone really needs to cast Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza in a film together ASAP," added someone.
"somebody gimme a four-season dramedy starring jenna ortega and aubrey plaza as a witchy sister duo who hex people," insisted pop culture writer Lauren Garafano.
Make it happen, producers.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
