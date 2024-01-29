What Did an Emotional Travis Kelce Say to Taylor Swift When They Kissed on the Field Last Night?

Okay, so we’re pretty sure we know what Taylor Swift said to boyfriend Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-clinching victory over the Baltimore Ravens last night—spoiler alert: she doesn’t “give a f—k” about kissing in front of the cameras—but what did Kelce say to her? Naturally, sleuths are on the case.
“What’s up, sweetie?” Page Six reports Kelce said when he spotted his girlfriend at the on-field celebration. After wrapping up in a passionate embrace, Kelce repeatedly told Swift “How about that one?!” the outlet reports. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game; this win will take the defending Super Bowl champions back to the big game on February 11, where they will square off against the San Francisco 49ers.
Swift “was seen giddily smiling” alongside Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed, who congratulated their son on reaching the Super Bowl.
Speaking of Swift’s IDGAF attitude (here for it), she told TIME last month in regards to being criticized for appearing on NFL broadcasts (which, you know, is decidedly not something she asked for) “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.” She added “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves. We’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care…We’re just proud of each other.”
Page Six reported that during their passionate public celebrations, Kelce appeared to have tears in his eyes. And the romantic moment followed an impressive performance by the tight end—he posted impressive stats during the game, including 11 catches for 116 yards, to help the Chiefs reach their fourth Super Bowl in five years (!).
Though Swift is a staple this season at Kelce’s games—both at home at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium and away on the road, like last night—Swift hasn’t made it down to the turf until last night. And when Kelce saw her there, he pushed through a crowd of people to get to her “and quickly grabbed and kissed her after finally parting the others in the way,” Entertainment Tonight reports. *swoon*
Congratulations to Kelce, congratulations to Swift, congratulations to the Chiefs, congratulations to love, congratulations all around. This is a movie playing out right before our very eyes, and if you don’t feel something deep in your soul when you see happiness like this—well, friend, I don’t know what to tell you. New Super Bowl ring or not, Kelce has already won.
