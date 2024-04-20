Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend the 2024 Met Gala? A Source Reveals the Couple’s Plans

After supporting one another by attending primetime football games or sold out arena concerts—and showing some serious PDA at this year's Coachella music festival—diehard Swifties and NFL fans alike want to know if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be attending the 2024 Met Gala.



After all, the (arguably) most famous couple on the planet has yet to make their highly anticipated red carpet debut.



Turns out, fans will probably have to wait a little longer to watch the famous pair have their all-cameras-on-us red carpet moment, according to sources familiar with their future plans.



“Taylor and Travis are not going to the Met Gala. They passed,” a source told Us Weekly. They might go as it gets closer, but for now, they are not going.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While she is known to make waves for what she wears almost as often as what she sings or who she dates, Swift hasn't attended what is often considered to be fashion's biggest night of the year since 2016, when she served as a co-chair for the event.

According to Us Weekly, Swift met her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, while attending the 2016 Met Gala. Her current boyfriend, Kelce, has never attended the Met Gala. (We have a feeling that will change in the near-to-immediate future.)

For the uninitiated, this year's Met Gala theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and will include a display featuring 250 garments and accessories spanning over four centuries, including archival items by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and Saint Laurent.

In a press statement , Andrew Bolton—Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute—said that the exhibit aims to "reconnect with the works on display as they were originally intended—with vibrancy, with dynamism, and ultimately with life." The exhibit opens to the public on May 10 and will remain open until September 2, 2024.

Some of the already confirmed A-list celebrities who will be in attendance include Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Zendaya.

Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Us Weekly reports, Swift and Kelce are most likely not going to attend due to a conflict in their notoriously busy schedules—the Met Gala takes place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on Monday, May 6, just three days before Swift is scheduled to take the "Eras Tour" stage in Paris, France on May 9.

While Kelce won't likely have to report to training camp for the upcoming 2024-2025 NFL season until sometime in June, he is forever the busy bee. As he told his brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce in a recent episode of the pair's podcast New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce: "Obviously the schedule is always filled the f*** up on the off-season."



Who knows, maybe both of their schedules will open up?! One can only hope!