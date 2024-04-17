Travis Kelce Details Coachella Date Night With Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is dishing about his epic date night with Taylor Swift at this year's Coachella music festival.

During the most recent episode of his hit podcast New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce, the three-time Super Bowl shared highlights of his evening with Swift.

"Not your first time there, Travis, you and I have both been numerous times," Travis Kelce's podcast co-host and big brother, Jason Kelce, said. "It's a fun weekend of festivities."

"I love live music, man. I absolutely love live music," Travis responded. "I don't get enough of it in my life. I really enjoy any event—I just like going to events; going places where people are; seeing talents that... all these talented people in the world. I just like to experience that type of s***.

"I love experiencing new cultures," he continued. "That's the one thing that I really enjoy about Coachella is that it's not just one genre of music—it's everything. It's everything."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Travis went on to say that he has "always appreciated Coachella," and his most recent experience was no exception.

"It was fun," he said. "It was fun getting out there and seeing a few new bands that I really wasn't like that familiar with and just became an absolute lover of their music because of how they performed and how they captivated the crowd and got everybody into it."

Jason started to ask Travis who he attended the festival with... before catching himself, of course.

"We know who you went with, we saw the pictures," he laughed, to which Travis pointed out that Swift wore a green New Heights hat in support of the brothers' podcast.

"Sold out of the green hat real quick," Jason added, before telling his little brother that he had assumed the pair would've enjoyed the shows backstage.

"I like to see it from the fans' perspective," Travis responded. "Because I am a fan of music, I'm a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Travis was also quick to praise some of his favorite performances, including the set performed by Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers.

"My guy Jack Antonoff—he absolutely ripped it," Travis recalled. "I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar, all his boys. He had two sax players, two drummers, two guitars, and they just ripped it. It was so much fun. That was fun as hell to watch."

He also sent some love to one of his "favorite bands out right now," Jungle, adding that they "absolutely killed it.

"Played one of my favorite songs, called 'Casio,'" he added. "I was out there groovin' to that joint." He also gave a shoutout to Dom Dolla, who he called "one of my favorite DJs."

"Saturday was such a fun, fun day man," he told his brother. "I love going to Coachella man, (and) hopefully I can keep going but obviously the schedule is always filled the f*** up on the off-season."