Travis Kelce is Reportedly Flying to Singapore to See Girlfriend Taylor Swift as She Continues Her “Eras Tour”

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce is once again breaking out his passport, all in the name of love.

According to an insider, Kelce's manager has confirmed that the 3-time Super Bowl champ is flying to Singapore so he can see and spend time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, she continues her history-making "Eras Tour."



"Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight,” Cleveland resident Eric Flannery posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing that he had discussed Kelce's upcoming travel plans with the NFL player's manager, André Eanes, during a recent Cleveland Cavaliers game.

“Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!!" the post continued. "Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore—safe travels!!”



Kelce was attending the NBA game alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, who was being honored at the event after he announced he was retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are honored during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 5, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The upcoming trip to Singapore will serve as the fourth continental trip Kelce has taken in support of his new girlfriend.



Recently, the future hall of famer dished on his trip to Sydney, Australia, to see Swift overseas and attend one of her many "Eras Tour" concerts.

“A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras," Kelce said during Wednesday's episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Kelce went on to add that while the famous couple enjoyed a private tour of the Sydney Zoo there "were full-on helicopters just flying around."



"They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor," Kelce added. "This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turns out, Kelce is not the only proud celebrity boyfriend making the trip to Singapore in support of his partner.



As Marie Claire reported earlier, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan was filmed watching his alleged girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, perform during a recent Singapore stop of Swift's tour. Fan footage from the concert of Keoghan smiling as he watched Carpenter sing her hit "Nonsense" surfaced online, and the duo was later seen in the show's VIP tent together, TMZ reported at the time.

Carpenter and Keoghan appeared to confirm their relationship last month when they were seen enjoying a number of dinner dates together in Los Angeles.