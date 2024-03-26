Penn Badgley Spotted Filming the Fifth and Final Season of ‘You’ in NYC

New York City, beware: everyone's favorite serial killer is back on set. Penn Badgley was spotted filming the newest season of You on the streets of NYC. Dressed in a maroon polo shirt, a black peacoat, and navy slacks, Badgley looked ready for action. Keen-eyed fans even spotted a gold band on his left finger, which may hint at a possible marriage in the upcoming season. His pensive expression also suggests that this shot will be used for one of his character's signature internal monologues.

Based on Caroline Kepnes's bestselling novels, the Netflix original series follows Joe Goldberg (played by Badgley) as love quickly turns to obsession over and over again. At the end of season four (spoiler alert!), Joe reclaims his identity and returns to his beloved New York City, now with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) at his side. This leaves the next season to follow in the footsteps of the first season in NYC, a perfect full-circle moment.

Everyone is waiting in anticipation of 'You' season five. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netflix also confirmed that filming had started in an Instagram post. “Back to where it all began. the 5th and final season of YOU is now in production,” the streaming giant declared.

But when it came to announcing the news on X, Netflix went with a classic Gossip Girl style post: "Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City. The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production."

This is a reference to Badgley's five seasons in Gossip Girl as outsider Dan Humphreys, which many consider to be the role that put him on the map.

Penn Badgley getting into character as Joe Goldberg for 'You' season five. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Season four was released one year ago in March 2023, and no date has been confirmed for the release of season five. But with cameras already rolling, the wait shouldn't be too long.

Badgley teased fans at the 2023 TUDUM event about what to expect from the final season. “I've heard you're on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You," he said in a pre-recorded message. "More importantly, considering what, or should I say who, Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can't say who yet. We all know there are many loose ends in Joe's past. The question is: Who are you?"