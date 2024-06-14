Zac Efron Is Sure His Brother Dylan Efron Will Win 'The Traitors' Season 3

Zac Efron is rooting for brother Dylan Efron to win The Traitors season 3, but he doesn't think he needs any extra luck for it.

"I think he's going to win," Zac told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for his movie A Family Affair. "He's really good at games, and I just have a good feeling about it."

The High School Musical alum went on, "He is just the best at games. Growing up, he was a first roll Yahtzee kind of dude. If I was him, I would move to Vegas and just play games. He's that good, so I've got high hopes for him."

Apart from being Zac's brother, Dylan is known for being a movie producer, and for appearing on Zac's 2020 documentary The Great Global Cleanup.

Dylan was recently announced as one of the cast members for the third season of the fan-favorite spooky game show. He'll be competing alongside other public figures such as Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari.

Unfortunately, the next season isn't expected to be released until January 2025, when it will air on Peacock.

But if you're in major withdrawal, Marie Claire has your back, with a list of eight shows similar to The Traitors to watch in the meantime—including the U.K. version, Surviving Paradise, and House of Villains.

Meanwhile, Zac's latest movie A Family Affair is set for release on June 28, and also stars Joey King and Nicole Kidman.