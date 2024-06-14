Zac Efron Is Sure His Brother Dylan Efron Will Win 'The Traitors' Season 3

Zac Efron is rooting for brother Dylan Efron to win The Traitors season 3, but he doesn't think he needs any extra luck for it.
"I think he's going to win," Zac told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for his movie A Family Affair. "He's really good at games, and I just have a good feeling about it."
The High School Musical alum went on, "He is just the best at games. Growing up, he was a first roll Yahtzee kind of dude. If I was him, I would move to Vegas and just play games. He's that good, so I've got high hopes for him."
Apart from being Zac's brother, Dylan is known for being a movie producer, and for appearing on Zac's 2020 documentary The Great Global Cleanup.
Dylan was recently announced as one of the cast members for the third season of the fan-favorite spooky game show. He'll be competing alongside other public figures such as Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari.
Unfortunately, the next season isn't expected to be released until January 2025, when it will air on Peacock.
But if you're in major withdrawal, Marie Claire has your back, with a list of eight shows similar to The Traitors to watch in the meantime—including the U.K. version, Surviving Paradise, and House of Villains.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meanwhile, Zac's latest movie A Family Affair is set for release on June 28, and also stars Joey King and Nicole Kidman.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Prettiest '90s Beauty Trends
Bring back the teeny braids and matte lipstick!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Theo James Says He Had a Bottle of Urine Thrown at Him When He Was in a Band
It, understandably, put him off being a musician.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Caused Seismic Activity During Edinburgh Eras Tour
Especially during three particular songs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zac Efron Paid Tribute to Matthew Perry in Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
He credited him with helping steer his career.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zac Efron Would Be "Hugely Honored" to Play Matthew Perry in a Biopic
This would be such a beautiful way to pay tribute to Perry's life.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published