Zac Efron Spent Valentine's Day Reading a Children's Book to His Baby Sister Olivia

For me, Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate all kinds of love, whether you're single or coupled up—and Zac Efron, who is currently single, seems to have understood this very well.
The High School Musical star spent Feb. 14 on the couch, adorably reading a children's book to his 3-year-old sister Olivia, who looked totally absorbed by the images, and who was cuddling what looks like a toy wolf or dog while listening to Zac's narration.
Zac posted a photo of this lovely brother-sister moment to Instagram with the caption, "My valentine #happyvalentinesday"
Zac's brother Dylan—who, at 31, is much closer in age to Zac, 35—corrected him with the comment, "no she’s mine."
Zac and Dylan share both parents, David Efron and Starla Baskett, while little Olivia was born to David and his second wife Jenny in 2019, according to Us Weekly.
The Greatest Showman star has dedicated heartwarming Instagram posts to Olivia in the past, most recently when he wished her a happy birthday with a photo of the two of them sharing a sweet hug.
As for Zac's love life, his most recent known relationship was with the model Vanessa Valladares, until they broke up in April 2021. According to Us Weekly, the star has previously been linked to Emily in Paris' Lily Collins, The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario, and his High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens, among others.
Hudgens, as for her, recently got engaged to her partner Cole Tucker, who is a baseball pro with the Colorado Rockies, and whom she was dating for two years, per Entertainment Tonight.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.
