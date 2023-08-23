Zendaya Just Unveiled an Adorably '90s New Haircut

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Zendaya has a way of making major trends all her own. Case in point: The adorably flippy new bob she just revealed on her Instagram stories. The entire look is reminiscent of the infamous Rachel cut phenomenon in the late 1990s (named after Jennifer Aniston's Friends character who started the craze), making it kind of a double whammy of hot-right-now trends.

The mirror selfie shows Zendaya donning a cute white baby tee and low-rise jeans, complimented by the tousled, shoulder-length bob. With a bag slung over her harm, the pic looks like it was snapped as Zendaya was on her way out the door, adding to the effortlessly chic vibe of the hairstyle. Above the image, she added text that reads, "Needed a little refresh."

(Image credit: Instagram (@zendaya))

The look is a total transformation from the hairstyle she unveiled in June, while attending the Louis Vuitton Men's show in Paris. There, she sported waist-length waves with voluminous texture. Though, in a way, both looks are sides of the same cool girl coin.

Zendaya in June at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to being delightfully 90s, Zendaya's new 'do is taking advantage of another emerging trend: The bob.

This summer, we've also seen Kim Kardashian displaying a sharp, lobbed cut (which she joked on Instagram made her "twins" with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who has famously sported a brunette bob for literally decades). Hailey Bieber has also been rocking the bob this summer.

And with Zendaya jumping on the bob bandwagon, three makes it a trend—especially when it's three of the most notoriously stylish women on the planet. So that settles it: The bob is back, baby.