This Is Not a Drill: Kim Kardashian Chopped Her Hair Into a Bob

It’s a fact: Kim Kardashian knows how to make a beauty statement. And while there’s honestly no topping her platinum blonde hair transformation at the 2022 Met Gala (sorry not sorry), her latest chop comes pretty damn close. Ahead of her New York City press tour, the reality star decided to cut her hair into a shoulder-grazing bob.

“BOBBSEY TWINS,” the SKIMS founder captioned a selfie with Anna Wintour. In the photo, Kimmy’s platinum hair and fresh haircut looked pretty perfect—and her friends and fans were quick to catch on. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton, aka the man responsible for all of her hair transformations, dropped a string of white hearts in the comments section, while momager Kris Jenner wrote, “Loveeeeeee.”

The mom of four’s recent hairstyle switch up was perfectly timed with the launch of her new business venture: SKKN BY KIM. The 9-piece line has been in the works for quite some time, but was set live on Tuesday, June 21. The products, which are focused on skin rejuvenation and hydration, were formulated with the help of celebrity facialist and all-around skincare genius Joanna Chzech, who has worked closely with the reality star for years. As for the packaging? Kardashian dreamed up the sleek, taupe design with the help of Axel Vervoordt, the interior designer responsible for the modern design of her Beverly Hills home.

“The @skkn ritual was born out of my dream to bridge the gap between the world’s most renowned dermatological experts and everyone at home seeking high-quality skincare, and I can't wait for you all to experience it,” Kardashian captioned a launch-day Instagram post.

Her brand is complete with a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C8 serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops, and night oil. Prices range from $43 to $95, but there are also bundles to choose from for the whole “rejuvenating” experience.