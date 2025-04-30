Though Celine's Classique Triomphe bag didn't hit shelves until 70-some years after the fashion house first opened its doors, the bag has become one of its most recognizable designs to date.

Launched under former creative director Hedi Slimane in 2018, the bag features a boxy shape and streamlined design, distinguishable only by the brass logo closure on its face. In the seven years since its release, the Triomphe has been toted by some of the most famous celebrities on earth—from Angelina Jolie to Karlie Kloss and, most recently, Doja Cat.

The pop star is known for her controversial, boundary-pushing sense of style, which has historically included a Vetements wet T-shirt dress, full-coverage body paint, faux face tattoos, and a literal catsuit. On April 29, however, she made a rare sartorial exception, choosing to go feminine and academic over her usual edgy vibe.

While out in New York City last night, the "Paint the Town Red" singer did just that. Her look was surprisingly demure (a present theme among fashion's wildest), featuring a brown corduroy top coat, peep-toe patent leather pumps, and burgundy rosette choker. The final addition, of course, was Celine's fabled handbag.

Doja Cat sported Celine's iconic Triomphe bag, styled with a corduroy coat and pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Doja chose a miniaturized version of the Classique—dubbed the Teen Triomphe. Her select style came in a vibrant shade of butter yellow, effectively adding a splash of spring to her otherwise fall-appropraite outfit.

The fact that it ended up in her hands at all is a testament to the bag's far-reaching appeal. But, then again, there's nothing that Doja can't make cool.

