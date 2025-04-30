Doja Cat Gives a Beloved Celine Bag the Butter Yellow Trend Treatment
Her style is taking a turn toward the demure.
Though Celine's Classique Triomphe bag didn't hit shelves until 70-some years after the fashion house first opened its doors, the bag has become one of its most recognizable designs to date.
Launched under former creative director Hedi Slimane in 2018, the bag features a boxy shape and streamlined design, distinguishable only by the brass logo closure on its face. In the seven years since its release, the Triomphe has been toted by some of the most famous celebrities on earth—from Angelina Jolie to Karlie Kloss and, most recently, Doja Cat.
The pop star is known for her controversial, boundary-pushing sense of style, which has historically included a Vetements wet T-shirt dress, full-coverage body paint, faux face tattoos, and a literal catsuit. On April 29, however, she made a rare sartorial exception, choosing to go feminine and academic over her usual edgy vibe.
While out in New York City last night, the "Paint the Town Red" singer did just that. Her look was surprisingly demure (a present theme among fashion's wildest), featuring a brown corduroy top coat, peep-toe patent leather pumps, and burgundy rosette choker. The final addition, of course, was Celine's fabled handbag.
Doja chose a miniaturized version of the Classique—dubbed the Teen Triomphe. Her select style came in a vibrant shade of butter yellow, effectively adding a splash of spring to her otherwise fall-appropraite outfit.
The fact that it ended up in her hands at all is a testament to the bag's far-reaching appeal. But, then again, there's nothing that Doja can't make cool.
Shop Pieces Inspired by Doja Cat's Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
