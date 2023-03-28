FAQs

How Do I Get an Aesop Discount? If you want to get a discount at Aesop, you’ve got a few options. The quickest way to save is to use a promo code on your purchase. These can be found here at Marie Claire. If you don’t mind waiting, sometimes you can find a sale to take advantage of. Aesop also has a selection of kits available that bundle multiple products together for a price that’s usually a little cheaper than if you were to buy everything separately.

Does Aesop Offer Free Shipping? Aesop offers free ground shipping for orders placed on their website. If you don’t want to use ground shipping, you can always upgrade to expedited shipping but this will incur a fee. The best way to save on shipping is to wait for the ground delivery and take advantage of the free shipping.

Does Aesop Do Student Discounts? Unfortunately, Aesop does not offer a student discount program. This is always subject to change in the future but, as of writing, students must pay the same price as regular customers. If we come across a student discount program at Aesop, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the details you need to sign up for it.

Does Aesop Have a Newsletter? Aesop has an email-based newsletter that customers can subscribe to for free. This is one of the best ways to stay up to date on new products, future sales, and upcoming promos. To sign up for the newsletter, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Aesop homepage. You can always opt out of the newsletter at any time.

How Often Does Aesop Have Sales? Aesop has sales randomly throughout the year. It’s not uncommon to come across sales during holidays. The best way to stay informed of upcoming sales is to sign up for the newsletter. You can also follow Aesop on social media to keep an eye out for sales.

Does Aesop Offer Free Returns? Aesop offers free returns on orders placed through the website. Users must submit their returns within 30 days of the original purchase. If you purchase something between November and December, this window extends to 90 days. If you’re not sure whether or not your purchase qualifies for a return, contact Aesop support to confirm.

Tips for Shopping at Aesop

There’s no need to pay full price at Aesop if you can help it. We put together a few tips and tricks that can save you money on your next order. These tips will work for both occasional shoppers as well as frequent customers that keep coming back.Saving money is definitely preferred for buying something like personal care products where you’ll need to order them on a more regular basis.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - The easiest way to save on your purchase is to find a good promo code. These are coupons used for online purchases that take the price down or offer other perks like free shipping. The best place to get a promo code for Aesop is here at Marie Claire. We update this page with the latest codes on a regular basis as soon as we find them.

Wait for a Sale - If you’re not in a hurry to get your order, you might want to wait for a sale to roll around. These pop up throughout the year. The best way to keep an eye out for upcoming sales is to sign up for the newsletter. You can also follow Aesop on social media to look out for updates on sales, new products, and promos.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Customers can sign up for the newsletter to stay informed of upcoming sales, promos, and sometimes new products. This is a free service members can sign up for and opt out of at any time. To join the Aesop newsletter, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Aesop homepage.

Follow Aesop on Social Media - If you don’t want to deal with email updates, you can always opt to follow Aesop on social media. The company has multiple profiles available on various social media platforms so you can choose your preferred platform. To find Aesop on social media, visit the Aesop website and scroll to the bottom to find a list of profiles.

Shop Kits to Bundle Products - Another way you can save a little at Aesop is to buy the products you want in a kit. This can save you money otherwise spent buying everything separately. This will only work if the kit has everything you were looking for in the first place, but they have plenty of kits to choose from. Check out the kits section on the website to see what’s available.

How to Use Promo Codes at Aesop

Aesop accepts promo codes for purchases made through the online website. The process works much like you’d expect for any online retailer. Promo codes often have terms that determine what they can be applied toward and a date range for their validity. Double check the terms for your promo code before applying it to your cart.

Add the product or products you want to purchase to your cart. Open the cart. Expand the section titled "Apply a promotional code" by clicking the plus sign. In the window that appears, enter the promo code. Click "Apply". If the code is valid, it will be applied to your cart. Complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From Aesop