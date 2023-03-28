Frequently Asked Questions About Fenty Beauty

How Do I Get a Fenty Beauty Discount? There are a few ways to save money at Fenty Beauty. The easiest method is to use one of the promo codes here on this page. If you don’t mind waiting, it can be well worth waiting for a sale to come around. Regular customers can also sign up for the Replen + Save program which gives you free shipping on products you purchase with the subscription as well as a 10% discount.

Does Fenty Beauty Offer Free Shipping? For orders shipping domestically to the United States, a free standard shipping option is offered. Users outside of the US can receive free standard shipping if the order totals at least $75 USD. There are also paid upgrade options available if you don’t want to wait for the standard shipping options.

Does Fenty Beauty Do Student Discounts? As of writing, Fenty Beauty does not have a student discount program. This is always subject to change in the future but as of right now, students will have to pay the same rate as regular customers. We’ll be sure to let you know if we catch wind of a student discount program at Fenty Beauty.

Does Fenty Beauty Have a Newsletter? Fenty Beauty has a free newsletter that customers can subscribe to. This is one of the best ways to stay informed of upcoming sales, promotions, and new products. To sign up for the newsletter, enter your email address on the sign up form on the Fenty Beauty homepage. You can always opt out of the newsletter at any time.

How Often Does Fenty Beauty Have Sales? Fenty Beauty has sales periodically throughout the year, usually falling around holidays. If you want to stay informed of upcoming sales, sign up for the newsletter or text alerts. If you don’t feel like waiting, you can always check out the dedicated sales section on the website. This page is regularly updated with products that are available at a discounted rate.

Does Fenty Beauty Offer Free Returns? Fenty Beauty has a free return policy. Users have 30 days to return products for a full refund. Fenty Beauty will provide a free USPS return label for the return as long as it’s submitted within 30 days of purchasing. If your return request is outside of this 30-day window, it won’t be processed.

Tips for Shopping at Fenty Beauty

There are plenty of ways to save money when shopping at Fenty Beauty. With these tips and tricks up your sleeve, you’re guaranteed to find something that can help you avoid paying full price.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - The easiest way to save money at Fenty Beauty is to take advantage of promo codes. These are coupons that can be immediately applied to your shopping cart for a discount on your purchase. These usually have terms that determine when they can be used and what products they apply toward. The best place to find promo codes for Fenty Beauty is here at Marie Claire. We update this page regularly with the most up to date promo codes as soon as we find them.

Wait for Fenty Beauty Sales - If you’re not in a hurry, it can be worthwhile to wait around for a good sale to roll around. These often pop up around holidays. To stay informed of any upcoming sales or promotional discounts, you can always sign up for the Fenty Beauty newsletter. If you don’t feel like waiting for a sale, you can always check out the sale section on the Fenty Beauty website which regularly updates with products that are available at a discounted price.

Sign Up for the Fenty Beauty Newsletter - Fenty Beauty has a newsletter that you can sign up for to stay informed on the latest deals, sales, and new products. It’s free to sign up for with a sign up form available on the home page. Just enter your email address to join. You can always cancel your subscription at any time. This is a great option for regular customers.

Sign Up for Fenty Beauty Text Alerts- Fenty Beauty also has a text alert program if you’d rather be updated through your phone instead of via email. Signing up is free and easy to do—just enter your phone number on the sign up form on the Fenty Beauty website homepage. You can always opt out of text alerts at any time. If you shop at Fenty Beauty often, this can be a worthwhile subscription to be a part of.

Subscribe to Replen + Save - Fenty Beauty has another program for regular customers that’s absolutely worth signing up for you if you buy certain products on a routine basis. The program is called Replen + Save. Subscribing lets you pick certain items out to be purchased and mailed out on a regular basis. Joining this program will earn you a 10% off coupon and includes free shipping for everything you subscribe to purchase.

How to Use Fenty Beauty’s Promo Code

Using promo codes at Fenty Beauty is easy and much like the process you’ll find at other online retailers. Just make sure the promo code you want to use is still valid and applies to the products you want to purchase. The best place to find promo codes for Fenty Beauty is here on this page at Marie Claire so be sure to check back regularly for the latest offers.

Add the products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a bag on the Fenty Beauty website. Open the cart, or bag. Click the button titled “Checkout” at the bottom of the pop up. Look for the section labeled "Gift card or discount code" on the right. Enter the promo code you want to use in the empty field. Click “Apply”. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase. Complete the checkout as normal.

