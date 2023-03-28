FAQs

How do I find a discount at Urban Decay? You can save on your Urban Decay orders by signing up for their newsletter. They’ll email you 15% off your first online order when you subscribe. Urban Decay will also email you the latest promotions and sale notifications. You can also save on your Urban Decay orders by choosing one of our Urban Decay promo codes. This is one of the easiest ways to save on your order. You’ll be able to add that new eyeshadow palette to your makeup collection for less

How can I get free shipping at Urban Decay? Add free shipping to your order if you spend over $60 or more. This discount should automatically be applied to your order at the checkout. It’s a great way to get that Urban Decay Brow Blade or mascara without the extra costs. If you’re an Urban Decay Junkie, then you can get free shipping on your orders from level two. We might also have the occasional free shipping coupon code on this page, so be sure to check back later.

Does Urban Decay have student discounts? If you’re a regular student, Urban Decay does not appear to have student discounts. However, makeup students can get a 40% student discount on their Urban Decay orders online. You will need to register as a makeup artist student with Urban Decay for your discount code. You can do this by going to the ‘Urban Decay Pro & Students Program’ page and then complete the online form.

Are Urban Decay products vegan? There are vegan products available at Urban Decay. You can search for these by clicking the ‘Vegan Makeup’ page. Bestselling vegan makeup from Urban Decay includes foundation, bronzer, and mascara. If a product is vegan, it will have a ‘Vegan’ label.

Hints and Tips

Save with Auto-Replenish: If you regularly order your makeup from Urban Decay, it might be worth opting for their Auto-Replenish program. You can check this option on selected makeup products next to the ‘Add to Cart’. You’ll be sent your favorite makeup products on a schedule of your choice. It’s recommended to deliver every 3 months. You’ll save 10% off on your first order and 15% off on your second order. Urban Decay will also give you free shipping on any orders of $50 or more. Browse the Urban Decay website today and start saving on your makeup must-haves.

Be an Urban Decay Junkie: Are you a devoted Urban Decay makeup fan? You can sign up for the Urban Decay Junkies loyalty program to earn points on your orders. Each $1 you spend on your order gives you 1 point. If you’re looking to order a new eyeshadow eye palette, then it’s worth earning some points at the same time. Rewards start from $10 off your order with 100 points. Urban Decay also gives Beauty Junkies a birthday treat, early access to sales, and free shipping from level two.

Shop the Offers: Be sure to shop the ‘Offers’ section at Urban Decay for the latest discounts and deals on selected collections. We’ve seen discounts before of 30% off on vegan bestsellers and others. These included the 24/7 Moondust Glitter Eyeshadow and vegan eyeshadow palettes. It’s also a good idea to check the homepage for any sales, especially during seasonal sale times such as Black Friday. We’ll post the latest promotions and Urban Decay deals too.

