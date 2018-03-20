It looks like filming of Big Little Lies Season 2 is well underway. After Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley shared behind-the-scenes set photos while filming new episodes of the hit HBO show, Reese Witherspoon has now shared a new shot from Big Little Lies Season 2.

While Big Little Lies was only ever intended to be a limited series, its global success led to its unexpected renewal. Plus, Meryl Streep is even joining the second season, to play Witherspoon's mom. Basically, new episodes can't come soon enough.

Clearly, Witherspoon understands just how much the world needs new Big Little Lies, which is why she shared a brand new photo from the set, along with co-star Laura Dern.

In the enigmatic snap, Witherspoon and Dern are sitting outside Seaside Coffee Shop, with the caption, "Watch out Monterey, here we come! #BLL2." Dern also shared the photo, because, obviously.

Witherspoon plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie on the show, while Dern plays everyone's former arch-enemy, Renata Klein. At the end of Season 1, the group put their differences aside to support one another, meaning that Renata was welcomed into the gang at long last. But how this once fractious relationship will play out in Season 2 is unknown right now.

As for what Season 2 of Big Little Lies will explore, the book's author, Liane Moriarty, told The Sydney Morning Herald in April 2017, "I have started to think about ways this could continue. The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens…there's definitely places you can go."