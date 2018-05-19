How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Broke a Ton of Major Royal Wedding-Day Traditions

When it comes to royal protocol, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't always follow the rules. (Harry is sixth in line to the throne, so the pair don't have to quite the way that Will and Kate do.) And today, on their wedding day, the newlyweds just broke some of the biggest royal wedding traditions.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1. They're getting married on a Saturday

Royal weddings are traditionally held on weekdays, and then that day is granted a national bank holiday. Kate Middleton and Prince William were married on April 29, 2011, which was a Friday. Since Harry and Meghan chose to get married on a Saturday, May 19, is not a day off of work for British citizens.

Getty Images

2. They chose an untraditional flavor for their wedding cake.

In March, Kensington Palace announced that Claire Ptak would be making Meghan and Harry's wedding cake. As for the flavor, the Palace tweeted, "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers." Yum!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

However, it's an age-old tradition that an special royal occasion—whether it's a wedding or a christening—is celebrated with fruitcake, a dessert made with candied or dried fruits, nuts, and spices. Despite being made with lemons, Meghan and Harry's cake doesn't quite make the cut.

The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/kt5lE4tEn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

3. Harry's wearing a wedding ring, and it's not Welsh gold

Unlike his brother who does not wear a wedding ring, Prince Harry is wearing one. It's traditional for brides in the royal family to wear Welsh gold rings, but Harry's is actually a textured platinum.

Getty Images

Meghan and Harry have honored a number of other royal wedding traditions, including, making an official engagement announcement, having the bride wear a tiara on her wedding day, and presenting Meghan a Welsh gold wedding ring at the alter.

Since Harry is sixth in line for the throne, he can afford to break a few timeless traditions—and we're positive the newlyweds will continue to break many more rules down the road.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.