Ah, royal wedding drama! Duchess Fergie, a.k.a. Sarah Ferguson, a.k.a. Prince Andrew's ex-wife (yes, ex—they split in 1996 but still remain super close), was reportedly snubbed an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second wedding reception on May 19. The evening reception, hosted by Prince Charles, will only include 200 of the royals' closest family and friends.

Prince Andrew is Prince Charles' younger brother, which makes him Prince Harry's uncle and Fergie his (ex) aunt. Fergie's two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have apparently been invited to the reception. So basically, Fergie's entire immediate family will be in attendance—minus herself. The Duchess of York was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, but she will reportedly be present at Harry and Meghan's wedding ceremony and luncheon hosted by the Queen.

So what's the reason behind the snub? "Numbers are limited to the evening party. She is not a member of the royal family anymore and Prince Charles simply doesn’t have time for her," according to a source from the Daily Mail. "He just can’t see why she is still such a big part of his brother’s life." Ouch.

The private ceremony is set to take place at Frogmore House, the place where Harry and Meghan took their engagement portraits. According to MarieClaire.com's royal wedding expert Caroline Castigliano, this is the part of the special day where Harry and Meghan will "create an atmosphere and style that is true to them."