The Inside of Meghan and Harry's Wedding Ceremony Looks So Different Than Will and Kate's

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in St. George's Chapel, and the room looked absolutely stunning adorned in beautiful blooming flowers alongside the castle walls. The church already features intricate architecture, and the simple flowers add the perfect touch.
Here's what Kate Middleton and Prince William's service looked like in 2011 (much more elaborate, as you can tell):
After the ceremony, Harry and Meghan will officially be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan won't be called "Princess Meghan" because only those who are born into the royal family can use the title Prince or Princess, followed by their first name. For example, Princess Diana's formal title was "Diana, Princess of Wales."
