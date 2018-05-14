Meghan Markle Is Reportedly "Upset and Disturbed" That Her Father Staged Those Paparazzi Photos

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This weekend, news broke that Thomas Markle—Meghan Markle's father—staged paparazzi pics of himself preparing for his daughter's wedding. Now it's been revealed that he suffered a heart attack a six days ago and, although he was able to check himself out of the hospital, will no longer walk Meghan down the aisle because he "doesn't want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter," according to TMZ.

So, how is Meghan feeling during all of this? According to Us Weekly, she's "upset" and "disturbed."

“Meghan is upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal and just wants to move past it,” a source told Us Weekly. “She doesn’t want to let anything ruin her day and is trying to keep focus on the weekend.”



Though Samantha Markle, Meghan's half-sister, admitted she convinced Meghan's father to stage the pictures, Thomas clearly still does not feel comfortable attending his daughter's wedding. No word yet on who will now walk Meghan down the aisle.