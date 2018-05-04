Meghan Markle's Dad Is Definitely Going to Walk Her Down the Aisle

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This morning, Kensington Palace confirmed that both of Meghan's parents will be playing significant roles in the royal wedding. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will drive with her to Windsor Castle and her father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle.

Headlines from today’s #royalwedding briefing: #MeghanMarkle’s parents will both attend and play roles on the day. Doria will drive with her to Windsor & Thomas Markle will walk her down the aisle. The divorced couple will meet the Queen & senior royals before the wedding. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 4, 2018

Per a statement via Kensington Palace, they also confirmed the role Prince Harry's family will have in the big day:

"In addition to having the support of The Queen, his father The Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince William as Best Man, Prince Harry is also keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding. All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It was originally speculated that Meghan's mother would walk her down the aisle. MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal wedding expert, Caroline Castigliano, notes that the Queen may have preferred for Meghan to go the traditional route with her father.

"I think Harry would want to do what his grandmother sees as appropriate as a sign of respect to her," says Castigliano. "They just wouldn't have her mother walk her down the aisle because it wouldn't be what made the Queen feel comfortable, especially at her age."

"There's going to be all sorts of opportunities for Harry to break with tradition and get things to move in a slightly different direction, but at this point I'm sure his respect for the Queen is the most important thing."