Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Received $9 Million in Wedding Gifts and Returned All of Them

Unlike at my future wedding (and yours too, if you decide to get married) where I get to do as I please with my gifts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to return all of theirs. The worst/best part? They're reportedly valued at $9 million in total.

Many companies are sending gifts to the newlyweds in hopes of getting publicity for their brands, but that ain't going to happen. Kensington Palace requires that Harry and Meghan send all of them back. Harry and Meghan likely have no problem doing so, as the couple asked royal well-wishers for charitable donations in the first place, rather than sending personal gifts.

The royal family made the following statement on behalf of Harry and Meghan before the wedding:

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit. The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have personally selected seven organizations they would like to support, reflecting their shared values.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle do not have any formal relationships with the charities chosen. The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV, and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work."

The royals have a very strict policy about receiving gifts in general. If the motive of the donor is questionable, they're required to return the gift.

According to the official royal gift-giving guidelines, "The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by Members of The Royal Family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the Member of The Royal Family under any obligation to the donor. In this regard, before accepting any gift, careful consideration should always be given, wherever practicable, to the donor, the reason for and occasion of the gift and the nature of the gift itself."

Gifts offered by private individuals living in the U.K. not personally known to the Member of The Royal Family should be refused where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself."