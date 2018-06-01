Two Great Hairos of Our Time Starring in a Netflix Drama Together

Hair ye, hair ye! Two of our mane men, Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson, are starring in a Netflix drama together—and not just any kind of drama, the best kind of drama: PERIOD DRAMA!

Deadline reports that Timo and RPatz (do people call him Timo? And do we still say RPatz?) will appear together in Netflix’s feature The King, based on Shakespeare's Henry IV [Parts 1 and 2] and Henry V. It's-okay-to-think-he's-cute-because-he's-22-year-old Chalamet is playing Prince Hal aka young Henry V, and Pattinson will play French prince The Dauphin. Oh la la!

Also featured in this already iconic film: Joel Edgerton (Falstaff), Ben Mendelsohn (King Henry IV), and Lily-Rose Depp (French Princess Catherine, who marries Henry V). If the Netflix version follows the Shakespearean plotline, there will be a lot of dramatic drama! Brooding! War! Medieval garb!

The cast started filming in the UK today, so if you want to brush up on your Shakespeare ahead of The King's release, you can buy Henry IV Parts 1 and 2and Henry V on Amazon. Or, you can also pretend like you're in high school and Sparknotes the plays here, here, and here.