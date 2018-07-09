Today's Top Stories
Prince Louis Is Wearing the Exact Same Christening Outfit George and Charlotte Wore

Adorable.

Getty / Shutterstock

Prince Louis, the cutest two-month-old royal ever, just made his second public debut at his christening...asleep! The royal family—including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more—gathered at St. James' Palace in London to watch the newest little prince get baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

When Louis made his first debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital, his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed him in a soft, white blanket from GH Hurt and Son Ltd. (Apparently, Princess Diana carried Prince William out of the hospital in the same brand.)

Today, Prince Louis is wearing the same outfit as his siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, did at their christenings known as the Honiton lace christening gown made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the Queen. The replica of the original version has been passed down through generations and Prince Louis is the eighth baby to wear it.

According to the Royal Family, the original robe, made in 1841, was designed for the christening of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s first child who was also named Victoria. It's been worn by the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry amongst other royals, but now it's being preserved. Viscount Severn was the first member of the royal family to wear the replica in 2008.

See the Honiton gown tradition passed down by the Cambridge siblings in these adorable photos, below.

Prince George in 2013:

Princess Charlotte in 2015:

Prince Louis in 2018:

