Princess Charlotte Is the Star of Prince Louis' Official Christening Photos

Last week, Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the christening of the newest member of their family, Prince Louis, along with his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, as well as Louis' aunts, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton, uncles, Prince Harry and James Middleton, and grandparents, the Middletons, and Princess Charles and Camilla. Phew. It was a thing! But the world only got a little peek at the festivities, until today.

This evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the official portraits from Louis' christening. The images show the whole fam gathered together to celebrate the wee royal—the four photos show the entire immediate family, just the royal family (minus the Queen and Prince Philip who didn't attend the event), the Cambridges, and a particularly sweet photo of Kate holding Louis solo. And though Louis looks very cute in all the photos, the real star of the portraits? Charlotte, who's signature flair was front-and-center, particularly in the pic of just the family of five:

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Redux

She also had a very cute moment with just the royals, where she can be seen gazing at her BFF Louis, but she showed she knows how to smile for the camera in the big pic with the whole family.

