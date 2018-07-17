Recently, we've seen a stream of unexpected colors in Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe. There was the bold blue stripes for Wimbledon, the olive green shade for Prince Louis’ christening, and the sleek black dress for her RAF Centenary appearance. It’s fair to say she’s been keeping fashion editors on their toes.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But, arriving at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition with husband Prince Harry at the Southbank Centre, London, the Duchess of Sussex made a return to her original pastel preferences in a dreamy dusky pink sleeveless trench.

Striking the difficult balance between formal and modern cool, Meghan’s House of Nonie trench was a similar blush color to her Young Leaders Awards Prada dress. The coat dress featured bold black buttons, a huge structured collar and a sash tied at the waist. She paired the piece with a matching pink Mulberry clutch, nude pumps, and a nail shade identical to her jacket. Impressive coordination, right?

The Duchess wore her hair in her new favorite style—pulled back into an effortless messy bun. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex looked equally stylish, opting for a grey suit jacket paired with a dressed down white shirt. Perfect for the summer weather.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Harry and Meghan are touring the exhibition at the Queen Elizabeth Hall this afternoon, which traces Mandela's iconic career from activist to president through six themes: character, comrade, leader, prisoner, negotiator and statesman. They’ll also meet the leader’s granddaughter, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela as part of their visit to the event, and enjoy a performance by the Ubunye Choir, brought together by the South African Diaspora Ubunye Trust especially for the exhibition.

So in conclusion, remind me to buy everything in this shade of pale pink from now on.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Shop Meghan's stunning sleeveless trench, below:

