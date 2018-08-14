Christian Dior : Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Here's Your First Look At Disney's Newest Mulan
image
2
Defining Literally Every Shade of Blonde
image
3
The 10 Best New Fall Nail Colors
image
4
Constance Wu Isn't Here for Hollywood's Tokenism
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration
5
This Was Meghan's Favorite Childhood Princess

The First 'Mulan' Remake Photo Is Here and Liu Yifei Looks Incredible

Let's get down to business.

Christian Dior : Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
Getty ImagesEdward Berthelot

Gather your bucket of popcorn, your Eddie Murphy dragon sidekick, and your best “Reflection” vocals, but then throw them all away again because Mulan just got a dark and dangerous makeover. Disney has finally released its first look at its upcoming live action remake of Mulan, and it's a glimpse at actress Liu Yifei in the lead role.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, looks fierce in the movie’s first promo shot, armed with a sword and stance that prove she is here to school us all and save China like it ain't no thang. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the 30-year-old actress won the part over “nearly 1,000 candidates for the role across five continents.”

She completes the lineup for the highly anticipated blockbuster alongside Jet Li as the Emperor, Jason Scott Lee as the bad guy Bori Khan, and Yoson An as Mulan’s love interest, Chen Honghui. The much-loved Li Shang and Mushu who both appear in the cartoon version have been given the axe this time, suggesting that this Mulan is going to be quite different from the one you know by heart.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Originally, the announcement that the Disney classic was to be given the live action treatment raised a few eyebrows, with an online petition pledging to “take a stand against whitewashing” gathering over 112k signatures. Luckily, the outcry that always follows the casting of white actors as characters of color seems to have resonated this time. Following Disney’s confirmation that filming has now begun in China and New Zealand, Deadline says Mulan is to arrive in cinemas on March 27, 2020.

Related Story
image
43 Celebrities Channeling Disney Princesses
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
Making It - Season 1 Let the New Show 'Making It' Remind You About Joy
Marilyn Monroe A Long-Lost Marilyn Monroe Naked Scene Was Found
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sabrina Guide to the 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot
image 10 Biggest Moments From 'Sharp Objects' Episode 6
image Why So Many Characters Die on 'Game of Thrones'
image Constance Wu Isn't Here for Hollywood's Tokenism
image 'Breaking Bad' Revolutionized Strong Female Leads
image
The Craziest 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theories
89th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade "Hey There Delilah" Is Going to Be a TV Show
image Ranking the Best Dakota Johnson Movies