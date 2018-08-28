It’s been a long eight months since we all watched the entirety of The Crown season 2 in one hazy royal binge, and then regretted not making it last longer. But, finally, the show is dropping a few regular teasers to keep fans going until season 3 arrives. Its latest offering comes straight from Netflix with a first look at one of the show’s central characters. Having already been given a glimpse at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, your latest sneak peek comes in the form of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Dressed in full evening dress suit attire, complete with medals and sash against a regal backdrop with a simple caption of “Ambition," Tobias looks totally perfect for the role as His Royal Highness. Along with the rest of the new cast replacing the previous lineup, he’ll take on the role of Philip throughout the 1960s and 70s.

You might just recognize the actor out of royal gear, as he’s previously played both Frank Randall and Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall in Outlander. His characters left the show in season three, meaning he was free to step into his new royal role, but he’s also previously appeared in Game of Thrones, and had a role alongside Daniel Craig in Casino Royale, too.

The role of Philip was originally thought to have gone to Paul Bettany, but after he unexpectedly bowed out of appearing The Crown, it was confirmed back in March that Menzies had taken on the role of Queen Elizabeth’s outspoken husband. At the time, his predecessor in the younger part, Matt Smith, commented to Newsweek: "I wouldn’t give them any advice just like I didn’t give Peter Capaldi advice [when he took over as Doctor Who]. They’ll find someone brilliant who’ll approach it with their own thought processes and personality.”

The third season of The Crown is set to tackle some of the most turbulent and controversial times of the royal family’s history, including Princess Margaret’s extraordinary divorce from the Earl of Snowdon, and the highly anticipated debut from (a still unconfirmed actress as) Princess Diana towards the final episodes. As of July, the show officially entered production, and is expected to premiere in 2019.