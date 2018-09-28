Cher Released Her 'Dancing Queen' Album to Help This Week Suck a Little Bit Less

If you, like me, are feeling defeated and exhausted after listening to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh yesterday, there is a glimmer of light today. In a perfectly timed move, Cher released her 10-track Dancing Queen album, which covers 10 ABBA classics.

Cher knew exactly what she was doing when she dropped the album at midnight last night. She tweeted, "I’m thrilled if the music lifts you up, makes you want to sing & dance around your room....Or helps you cry & not feel completely alone. These can be strange times. I was beyond excited singing these songs, & I hope You’re HAPPY listening to them." The icon signed the tweet "me" with a kiss emoji, and suddenly I forgot that it's still 2018.

In no surprise whatsoever, the songs are every bit of brilliant as the originals with their Cher spin, and while the album does make me want to watch Mamma Mia all day instead of working, it's worth a listen this morning.

Dancing Queen marks the 26th album for the legend, and it's her first one in five years. She's currently traveling across the world for her "Here We Go Again" tour. (You can buy tickets here.)

“The songs were harder to sing than I imagined, but I'm so happy with how the music came out,” she told Billboard. “I'm really excited for people to hear it. It's a perfect time.”

First, listen to the 1976 "Dancing Queen" cover below:

Then stream the full album on Spotify below, or listen to it here on Apple Music. Take care of yourselves today.