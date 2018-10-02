image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Is the Best Blush for Your Exact Skin Tone
image
2
Women Only Lie About Sexual Assault to Themselves
image
3
5 Women Get Candid About Surrogacy
image
4
Our Editors' Picks for What to Stream This Month
image
5
Your Reviews of 'Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win'

Jon Snow's Direwolf, Ghost, Will Finally Make a Return in 'Game of Thrones' Season 8

"Oh, you’ll see him again..."

image
HBO

The final season of Game of Thrones is still a fair few months away, but it’s already hitting fans right where it hurts. Although nothing can prepare us for that last ever episode (which is apparently “very surprising” and left the cast in real, actual tears on set), the latest mini-spoiler for series eight is good practice for testing your emotions. It’s been confirmed that a much-loved, particularly fluffy character is finally set to make a long-awaited appearance: Jon Snow’s direwolf Ghost will return.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Everyone knows that Jon is only peak Jon when Ghost is around, so expect big things for the King in the North when his four-legged best friend returns to his side. Ghost hasn’t been seen since the early episodes of season six, when he accompanied Jon as he left Castle Black for Winterfell after casually coming back from the dead. Oh, you know, just another day in Westeros.

It’s Game of Thrones visual effects supervisor, Joe Bauer, who’s confirmed the exciting news, telling Huffington Post: "Oh, you’ll see him again.” Teasing that Ghost’s return will be more-longstanding than the quick cameo of Arya’s direwolf Nymeria, he revealed: “He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8.”

image
Giphy

It's partly the visual effects team who are to blame for the recent lack of Ghost in Game of Thrones, because it’s basically just really damn hard to digitally create a direwolf. “The direwolves are tough because you don’t want to get them wrong,” Bauer explained. “So we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways."

In fact, Ghost was originally pencilled in to come back much earlier, with an original role alongside Jon in the iconic "Battle of the Bastards". Director Miguel Sapochnik explained at the time to Business Insider: "[Ghost] was in there in spades originally, but it’s also an incredibly time consuming and expensive character to bring to life. Ultimately we had to choose between Wun-Wun [the giant] and the direwolf, so the dog bit the dust.” Brutal.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ghost the direwolf on Game of Thrones
HBO

Finally, some good news. Look forward to spending the entire episode trying to convince your partner that actually, a direwolf would be the perfect pet for you.

Related Story
image
The Best Braids in Game of Thrones
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
VARIOUS 13 Classic Halloween Movies to Watch Now
image Your Reviews of 'Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Our Editors' Picks for What to Stream This Month
Saturday Night Live - Season 44 See Matt Damon Play Brett Kavanaugh on 'SNL'
image
The Best Royal Wedding Dresses Ever
image Listen to Cher's Entire 'Dancing Queen' Album
image All of the Details on Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: An Oral History
image
Too Cold? Stay in and Watch These Winter Movies
image Sara Ramirez Might Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'