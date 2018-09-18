Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, took home an Emmy last night for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. However, the series is quickly coming to an end in 2019. The cast said goodbye to Westeros in July, and Dinklage admitted the last day of shooting was "incredibly sad."

In an interview following his Emmys win Dinklage told Variety, "It was very sad. This is not only a great TV show to be a part of, but it was an enormous family to be a part of.”

“I’m sure you’ve heard that before from actors, but in this case I was far from home," he continues. "I live in New York and we shot the show in Europe, so many times I had to stay there and couldn’t go home on the weekends and really developed deep roots in the community of Ireland and some of the other countries we shot in. It was definitely hard to say goodbye to because it wasn’t just saying goodbye to the show, I was saying goodbye to a life over there.”



Game of Thrones will premiere its eighth and final season on HBO next year, and Dinklage couldn't be more proud of his character throughout the show. “I absolutely adored this character and the stories we were telling. It’s so beautiful when other people end up feeling the same way you do.”