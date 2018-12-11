If you've ever wanted to be a Gilmore Girl, now's your chance because this month, you can take a trip to Stars Hollow—well, via Burbank, California. From December 22nd to January 6th, you can visit the Warner Brothers Studio for a tour that includes holiday lunch on the set of Rory and Lorelai's Stars Hollow home. Guests will enjoy recreated scenes from their favorite mother-daughter duo, with original props and costumes all around. Obviously, acting scenes out is strongly encouraged.

Of course, it wouldn't be an authentic Gilmore experience without enough food to put you into a coma. Oven-roasted turkey breast with cranberry-shallot sauce, lemon garlic roasted chicken, veggie burgers, fries, macaroni salad, and garlic-buttered corn are just a few items on the menu. By the end of a meal like that, you can say you've both lived and dined like a Gilmore—just add excessive coffee at any hour of the day for maximum verisimilitude.

After you've stuffed yourself, you can walk it off with a trip to the famous Stars Hallow Gazebo for ample photo ops. Posing in that square is the next best thing to having the last name Gilmore on your driver's license.

It's part of the Universal Studio Tour, and more information can be found at Universal's site. So see you in Stars Hollow?

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE