Iconic '90s teen comedy Clueless is coming up on its 25 year anniversary this summer and, in honor of that milestone, several members of the original cast reunited in Chicago for a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

Breckin Meyer (Travis Birkenstock), Donald Faison (Murray Duvall), Paul Rudd (Josh Lucas), and Alicia Silverstone (Cher Horowitz) all participated in the nostalgic panel discussion.

The members of the cast posted photos from the event Instagram and spilled behind-the-scenes details from the film during their discussion.

Behold, the cast in their 25-years-later glory:

Alicia Silverstone even revealed that she and her onscreen stepbrother/soulmate Paul Rudd had dinner the night before the panel to catch up—and that he ordered vegan in her honor. In the words of Cher Horowitz, "Swoon."

"Such a sweet reunion last night at dinner with my pal #PaulRudd. I love this guy! I mean he ordered vegan for both of us..... Swoon 🤗 One more day to go at #c2e2, hope to see u tomorrow!" she captioned a sweet selfie with Rudd.

And, of course, there was plenty of on-the-record gushing about the movie and what it was like to film it during the panel. Some highlights:

Silverstone on playing pop culture icon Cher Horowitz:

"I loved playing Cher. It was such a fun character and working with these guys — every one of them was so much fun...I didn't know who that girl was, so it was really fun to be her. Because it wasn't how I lived my life."

Faison on preparing for the famous freeway scene:

"I remember that day because that was the day I got to kiss Stacy Dash...So, I had prepared myself."

Faison on the fate of Josh and Cher's relationship in 2019:

"I like to believe that this is how it would be nowadays...I think you guys would still be together if we were to ever do a sequel..."

Rudd on his ageless appearance:

"I'm 80-years-old on the inside. It's a mess underneath all this."

And Meyer on the secret to Rudd's ageless appearance:

"On the set of Clueless they would come and they would get us like 20 minutes before set, and then on Paul's trailer they would knock like an hour beforehand because he had to finish sucking the lifeblood out of the babies he takes in order to maintain [his youth], and then he was camera-ready."

Watch the panel yourself below:

