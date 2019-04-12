Coachella takes place in Indio, California on April 12-14 and April 19-21, 2019.

For the first time, fans will be able to watch Coachella artists perform live on both weekends.

More than 48 artists are confirmed for the livestream, available on YouTube.

Great news for Coachella fans: If you're already dealing with major FOMO because you won't be attending the music festival this year, take solace in knowing you'll be able to watch the whole thing straight from your couch (and, you know, not pay $500+ for a weekend pass).

For the first time ever, Coachella will live stream both weekends of the music festival on YouTube. Forty-eight acts have been confirmed so far to be streamed, including Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Kacey Musgraves, Blood Orange, and The 1975. Donald Glover's new film, Guava Island, which co-stars Rihanna, will also debut on the April 13 livestream during weekend one.

Tune in 💻 👀 Both weekends are streaming live on https://t.co/gW7w2kc8pG. All you know and love on the Weekend 1 Live Stream & introducing Weekend 2 Coachella Curated – three days of original content, full Yuma Tent sets, performances and more. pic.twitter.com/CuB25eEY4o — Coachella (@coachella) April 3, 2019

The weekend two livestream is now referred to as Coachella Curated—"three days of original content, full Yuma Tent sets, performances, and more," according to a tweet from the festival. Fans were disappointed last year when Beyoncé's epic weekend two Coachella set didn't air live, so this will be an exciting moment for music lovers everywhere.

You can see the full Coachella lineup here.

Tune in here, or bookmark this article to watch your favorite artists perform live at Coachella on April 12–14 and April 19–21.

