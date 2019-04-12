image
Today's Top Stories
1
You Need These 14 Lip Shades for Spring
image
2
10 Years of Women in the World With Tina Brown
image
3
We Have to Acknowledge That CBD Use Is a Privilege
image
4
11 Pairs of Work Pants That Pass the Style Test
image
5
Your First Glimpse of the Charlie's Angels Reboot

How to Watch Coachella 2019 Live

image
By Rachel Epstein
  • Coachella takes place in Indio, California on April 12-14 and April 19-21, 2019.
  • For the first time, fans will be able to watch Coachella artists perform live on both weekends.
  • More than 48 artists are confirmed for the livestream, available on YouTube.

    Great news for Coachella fans: If you're already dealing with major FOMO because you won't be attending the music festival this year, take solace in knowing you'll be able to watch the whole thing straight from your couch (and, you know, not pay $500+ for a weekend pass).

    For the first time ever, Coachella will live stream both weekends of the music festival on YouTube. Forty-eight acts have been confirmed so far to be streamed, including Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Kacey Musgraves, Blood Orange, and The 1975. Donald Glover's new film, Guava Island, which co-stars Rihanna, will also debut on the April 13 livestream during weekend one.

    The weekend two livestream is now referred to as Coachella Curated—"three days of original content, full Yuma Tent sets, performances, and more," according to a tweet from the festival. Fans were disappointed last year when Beyoncé's epic weekend two Coachella set didn't air live, so this will be an exciting moment for music lovers everywhere.

    You can see the full Coachella lineup here.

    Tune in here, or bookmark this article to watch your favorite artists perform live at Coachella on April 12–14 and April 19–21.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    Solange Knowles Honored As 2018 Harvard Artist Of The Year
    Why Solange Isn't Performing at Coachella Anymore
    image
    It's Time to Start Planning Your Coachella Look
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Guide to Coachella 2019
    Solange Knowles Honored As 2018 Harvard Artist Of The Year Why Solange Isn't Performing at Coachella Anymore
    image
    The Best Street Style From Coachella 2018
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image
    All the Celebrities at Coachella This Year
    image The 5 Coolest Beauty Trends at Coachella
    image How to Create Coachella Braids in Four Easy Steps
    image Rihanna Looks Unrecognizable at Coachella
    image Leonardo DiCaprio Saw Coachella in 3D
    image Kylie Jenner Debuts Denim Blue Coachella Hair
    image Report: Justin Bieber Punched a Guy at Coachella
    image Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Kiss at Coachella