All the Best Twitter Reactions to Daenerys' Response to Learning Jon Snow Is Her Nephew on 'Game of Thrones'

During the second episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow finally revealed the truth about his lineage to his lover and aunt Daenerys Targaryen.

In a move that was totally in character, Dany was much more focused on what Jon's true parentage means for her claim to the Iron Throne than on the fact that the two have been engaging in incest.

Fans took to Twitter to share hilarious GIFs and other reactions to Dany's response to the news, perfectly capturing the absurdity of the situation.

Game of Thrones returned tonight with an episode that was almost entirely dedicated to how the various characters gathered at Winterfell to fight for the living in the impending battle against the Army of the Dead are preparing and spending what might turn out to be their last night on earth.

Arya Stark decided to lose her virginity to longtime crush, sexy blacksmith Gendry. Tyrion and company drank the night away. Tormund attempted to seduce Brienne of Tarth. Jaime Lannister successfully knighted Brienne of Tarth, in a beautiful moment had fans tearing up. And Jon "Expert at Terrible Time" Snow decided to break the news to his lover/secret aunt Daenerys Targaryen that he isn't a bastard after all because his mom is Lyanna Stark and his dad is Dany's big brother, Rhaegar Targaryen.

This is significant for two reasons: First, it means that Dany is Jon's aunt and they've been engaging in loads of incest for a while now. Second, it means that Jon is the true heir to the Iron Throne. Dany was exclusively concerned with the latter and Twitter had thoughts about that. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Dany's reaction to the news.

Jon: "tbh I'm actually your nephew and we had unprotected sex multiple times"



Dany: "you mean you're the true heir to the throne?" — Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkBarry) April 22, 2019

Dany when Jon tells her he’s the son of Rhaegar and Lyanna #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QABUafHJLS — Pal Pacino (@PalkeshMishra) April 22, 2019

Jon: I'm your nephew....we had sex ....and we're family ....



Dany: SO WHAT YOU'RE SAYING IS YOU WANT THE IRON THRONE?!?



Jon: pic.twitter.com/VdKcnLiGYd — Lord Marlon of House Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) April 22, 2019

WHY CAN JON TOUCH AND RIDE YOUR DRAGONS DANY?! HAVENT YOU BEEN WONDERING? pic.twitter.com/XE1RlB4JJT — elexus jionde. (@Lexual__) April 22, 2019

Jon: So I’m Aegon Targaryen

Dany: um no my brother was a thief and a rapist

Jon: no they were marri-

Dany:#GamesOfThrones #got #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/TPr5LSU60V — Queen Lish (@queenlishers) April 22, 2019

#GameofThrones Dany, Jon and Sansa all wondering who has a claim to the throne and who becomes the rightful heir to the throne.



Meanwhile the Night king : pic.twitter.com/oplxLKwX2K — Kastor LFC (@KastorLfc) April 22, 2019

The thing that isn’t being talked about is that Jon told Dany she is his aunt and she couldn’t have cared less about that — Erik Stutsman (@ErikStutsman) April 22, 2019

Jon and Dany finding out about Jon’s lineage.



Jon- So you’re saying that my father was a liar?!



Dany- You have a claim to the Iron Throne?!



Viewers- What about the incest?! I’d be worried about the incest too!!!! #GamefThrones #DemThrones — Suprita Ranjan (@SupritaRanjan) April 22, 2019

Can we talk about the fact that the most chemistry Dany and Jon have ever had happened tonight... when she was clearly contemplating whether or not to murder him. 🤷🏼‍♀️ #GameOfThrones — Kierston Dunfee Harbour (@kandeegirl12) April 22, 2019

Jon: Rhaegar Targaryen loved Lyanna Stark and they were secretly married. I am their son.



Dany:

pic.twitter.com/U8x3L7wQCE — STEbHEN KRUbKA (@stephenkrupka) April 22, 2019

Everyone is talking about Dany's reaction, which was huge for sure and sets her up as a final villain, BUT how about Jon's reaction??? Until now you'd expect him to go "but I don't care about that, I'm not trying to be King of the 7 Kingdoms", but homie didn't do that did he!!! — Chase Steele (@SteeleChaz) April 22, 2019

Dany finding out Jon is Aegon Targaryen and rightful heir to the iron throne #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tblxBWDj9x — Catie (@catherinespetz) April 22, 2019

Dany is gonna try and kill Jon facts 💯 — emilie (@emiliescarbro) April 22, 2019

