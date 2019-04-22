image
All the Best Twitter Reactions to Daenerys' Response to Learning Jon Snow Is Her Nephew on 'Game of Thrones'

image
HBO
  • During the second episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow finally revealed the truth about his lineage to his lover and aunt Daenerys Targaryen.
      • In a move that was totally in character, Dany was much more focused on what Jon's true parentage means for her claim to the Iron Throne than on the fact that the two have been engaging in incest.
          • Fans took to Twitter to share hilarious GIFs and other reactions to Dany's response to the news, perfectly capturing the absurdity of the situation.

            This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 2, "The Rightful Queen."

            Game of Thrones returned tonight with an episode that was almost entirely dedicated to how the various characters gathered at Winterfell to fight for the living in the impending battle against the Army of the Dead are preparing and spending what might turn out to be their last night on earth.

            Arya Stark decided to lose her virginity to longtime crush, sexy blacksmith Gendry. Tyrion and company drank the night away. Tormund attempted to seduce Brienne of Tarth. Jaime Lannister successfully knighted Brienne of Tarth, in a beautiful moment had fans tearing up. And Jon "Expert at Terrible Time" Snow decided to break the news to his lover/secret aunt Daenerys Targaryen that he isn't a bastard after all because his mom is Lyanna Stark and his dad is Dany's big brother, Rhaegar Targaryen.

            This is significant for two reasons: First, it means that Dany is Jon's aunt and they've been engaging in loads of incest for a while now. Second, it means that Jon is the true heir to the Iron Throne. Dany was exclusively concerned with the latter and Twitter had thoughts about that. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Dany's reaction to the news.

