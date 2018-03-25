Today's Top Stories
Jaime Lannister Is Getting a Whole New Look in the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'

HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

Game of Thrones ended Season 7 with a lot of big changes. Viserion (Daenerys' yellow dragon) was killed and then resurrected by the Night King, so now he's a terrifying zombie ice dragon.

Jon Snow and Daenerys got intimate, just as the show confirmed that they're super related (she's his aunt).

And, back in King's Landing, Jaime left his sister/lover's side for the first time, well, ever. After Cersei reveals to Jaime that her promise to help the North fight the war with the dead was a complete lie, he abandons her to go and fight with the good guys. This is a far cry from the Jaime Lannister of the pilot, who pushed Bran Stark out of tower because he saw the oldest two Lannister siblings engaging in twincest.

Jaime's path to redemption will be lined with snow (winter is here, people) and no razors, apparently. Yes, fans of the shaggier Jaime from Season 2 can rejoice because Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has confirmed he's sporting a beard in the final season.

"I'm shooting the last season of Thrones. Generally speaking, I'm not crazy-hairy, but I have a full beard. Call me Hairy Styles," the actor told ShortList.

Coster-Waldau also confirmed that Jaime's long hair from earlier seasons was 100% his—talk about method acting.

"That was no wig, it was all my hair!" he said. "But there are a lot of wigs in the show, I'll give you that."

