The hit Hulu series The Act will be wrapping up on May 1, but that doesn't mean your obsession with the true crime show has to end. Dr. Phil will be supplying your follow-up fix of the Gypsy Rose Blanchard story with a new podcast focused on the infamous murder.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil announced the launch of a new podcast show, "Analysis of Murder." The podcast will be an true crime anthology series and its first season will focus on the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Gypsy is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who convinced Gypsy Rose, a healthy normal teenager, that she was fatally ill. Dr. Phil plans to explore the murder on an even deeper psychological level than the dramatized version, The Act.

"What I want to do in these podcasts is take people inside the minds of these killers so they understand how this happens," Dr. Phil told CBS This Morning. The television psychologist emphasized the strong desire people have to really understand the minds of people who've killed. "People say to me all the time, 'Dr. Phil who does this kind of thing?'" When they say that to me it's not rhetorical," he said. They really what to know who does this kind of thing and how they can spot these predators and protect themselves."

His podcast will not only dive into Gypsy's psychological state, but her mother Dee Dee's as well. Dr. Phil has already interviewed Gypsy Rose in prison and the two have discussed in detail her mother's toxic behavior. While many have chalked it up to a diagnosis of munchausen syndrome by proxy, Dr. Phil pointed out that people can't ignore that this was also abuse.

"The system had failed this young girl. Doctors discovered this and didn't follow up. CPS had been called a couple times, didn't do anything" he said. "Just gave her back to the abuser."

That's why Dr. Phil's admits that analyzing this murder in particular is tricky. "You can make a case this is kind of self defense," he told CBS. "But on the other hand you can't condone vigilante justice or murder."

You'll have to listen to the podcast to hear how he reasons with it all. Episode 1 of Analysis of Murder is available now.

