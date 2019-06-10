yoga
Today's Top Stories
1
Can I Learn to Love Yoga?
image
2
Twitter Is Crazy for Meryl Streep in 'BLL'
image
3
Steal Rosario Dawson's Natural Beauty Routine
image
4
13 Ultra-Comfortable Flats That Still Look Cute
image
5
The Body Shimmers You Need This Summer

Why Isn't 'The Bachelorette' on Tonight? It Got Bumped for Basketball

I am Shocked and Appalled.

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

This is a PSA: If you, like me, were expecting to plop your butt onto the sofa tonight to watch The Bachelorette while rapidly ingesting ramen noodles, I have bad news. Tonight, June 10, The Bachelorette is not on ABC—and it's all basketball's fault. Instead, ABC will be airing the next episode on June 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Now, don't get me wrong, I have nothing against basketball. If that's your thing, that's fine and great. However, I am not entirely thrilled about the basketball showdown—it's Game 5 of the NBA finals, between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors—taking the place of the show that otherwise gets me through Mondays. If one is expecting to tune it to see adult men yelling at each other about "respect" and "getting time" and finds oneself watching with a bunch of taller-than-tall guys squeaking around a court without holding even one rose...well. Let's just say, I wouldn't blame you for being mad.

I guess we'll find out who wins the showdown between with Warriors and the Raptors, as opposed to the showdown that I was hoping for, e.g. the epic and (in my head) much-hyped showdown between two men named Luke.

image
Getty Images

Until tomorrow, Lukes. Until tomorrow.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Keep an Eye on This 'Bachelorette' Contestant
image
Why Everybody Hates This One 'Bach' Contestant
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image Here's What We Know About the New 'Batwoman' Show
image A Whole Lot Is About to Go Down On 'BiP'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image 'Bachelorette' Tyler Cameron Had a Modeling Career
image Social Media Clues about 'Bachelorette's Tyler C.
image The 15 Best Podcasts of 2019 So Far
image How Many 'BLL' Season 2 Episodes Can We Expect?
image All the Clues in the BLL Season 2 Opening
Ryan Murphy Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Why Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn’t Live With Her Husband
image Twitter Is Crazy for Meryl Streep in 'BLL'
Jennifer Lopez In Concert - Inglewood, CA Jennifer Lopez Sings With Daughter During Concert