This is a PSA: If you, like me, were expecting to plop your butt onto the sofa tonight to watch The Bachelorette while rapidly ingesting ramen noodles, I have bad news. Tonight, June 10, The Bachelorette is not on ABC—and it's all basketball's fault. Instead, ABC will be airing the next episode on June 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Now, don't get me wrong, I have nothing against basketball. If that's your thing, that's fine and great. However, I am not entirely thrilled about the basketball showdown—it's Game 5 of the NBA finals, between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors—taking the place of the show that otherwise gets me through Mondays. If one is expecting to tune it to see adult men yelling at each other about "respect" and "getting time" and finds oneself watching with a bunch of taller-than-tall guys squeaking around a court without holding even one rose...well. Let's just say, I wouldn't blame you for being mad.

I guess we'll find out who wins the showdown between with Warriors and the Raptors, as opposed to the showdown that I was hoping for, e.g. the epic and (in my head) much-hyped showdown between two men named Luke.

Getty Images

Until tomorrow, Lukes. Until tomorrow.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here